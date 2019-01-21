Her constituents elected her knowing she was a Democratic Socialist, so it should come as no surprise that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks the American capitalist system that allows billionaires to exist is immoral.

Here’s the video of her being interviewed by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who asks, “Do we live in a moral world that allows for billionaires? Is that a moral outcome in and of itself?”

.@AOC says it's "immoral" that the American economic system "allows billionaires to exist." pic.twitter.com/Y8uGj5BJXd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2019

Funny how she doesn’t call billionaires like Bill Gates “immoral” for being billionaires; it’s the economic system that’s the problem. Of course, she’ll fix that by taxing everyone making more than $10 million a year until there isn’t anyone left making $10 million a year.

Seeing as no one needs a million dollars a year to survive, is it moral that America allows there to be millionaires?

What’s the cutoff when it becomes “moral?” When everyone makes the same amount?

