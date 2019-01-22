Chris Hayes seems confused as to why the Right is so angry … nay … ‘fired up’ about what the Left tried to pull with this Covington Catholic High School internet hoax. Gosh, he hasn’t seen us this mad since they tried to destroy and ruin Brett Kavanaugh’s life with a bunch of lies and smears.

Why do you think that is, Chris?

I haven’t seen the broad conservative coalition as fired up about a story since Kavanaugh. Pretty interesting. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 22, 2019

Pretty interesting.

You know that face you make when you’re watching a movie with a friend who has already seen the movie and they keep telling you, ‘OH YOU’LL LOVE THIS PART!’ Yup, just made that face.

CJ Pearson dropped a little reality on Mr. Hayes:

Maybe because you and your colleagues tried to ruin the lives of kids under false pretenses. Maybe that’s why we’re “fired up”. Maybe that’s why we’re pissed off. Maybe that’s why we’re taking names. https://t.co/T7ts9yqAvK — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 22, 2019

What he said.

And damn.

Get ’em, kiddo.

Because enough is enough. People who once felt that things were still basically ok, are awakening to the depths of dishonesty and blindness. ENOUGH! — Jazzbeau (@Jazzbeau2) January 22, 2019

Yeah @chrislhayes most normal people get upset set when lies are spread, but your a guy that makes his living on them, so it’s natural you don’t get it. — Mickey Cavallo (@mascar11) January 22, 2019

Crazy, right? We’re tired of being lied to and about? Shocking.

Key word "kids". And if ALL teachers in the country don't rise up against this assault on SCHOOL KIDS I will never again believe that they actually care about students! — Lois Cole (@LoisAnneCole) January 22, 2019

Liberals are so completely morally bankrupt they will do and say anything and destroy anyone to advance their anti American, anti Constitution agenda…DAMN right we are fired up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Tim Irwin (@timirwin08) January 22, 2019

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!

via GIPHY

Ok, so maybe we’re not ready to riot exactly but we’re getting close.

Heh.

I just read some of the Chris Hayes tweet thread. Astounding (and appalling!) to see the mindset of these people double-downing on the “evil privileged white boys” narrative. Astounding. — monsaga (@cndygramfrmongo) January 22, 2019

Nothing astounds us with the Left anymore. We’d only be astounded if they weren’t pushing something stupid and/or untrue about the Right.

Yes, imagine that! Reasonable people upset at the stupidity of an entire movement wishing ill-will and harm to a bunch of kids. For no reason. — John Theisen (@LtColSlade24) January 22, 2019

Maybe peeps like Chris would get it if we started using smaller words.

