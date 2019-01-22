You ever notice that since people figured out Bernie Sanders is actually a millionaire with three houses he and his ilk, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, never seem to target millionaires? Instead, they add a few zeroes and target billionaires.

Just an observation.

And seriously, would someone please tell AOC that singing or rapping or whatever she’s doing in tweets like this doesn’t make whatever she’s babbling about accurate? We get it, she’s ‘Alex from the Bronx’ or whatever but c’mon already.

🎶 Don't you come for me

No, not today/

Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, swish

Another one in the basket 🎶 https://t.co/LX778pn4fg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2019

Swish swish swish.

K.

And 74% of Democrats would vote for this woman to be president.

That should scare the crap out of all of us.

Something about the eyes …

This maybe the first time a sitting Representative has quoted Katy Perry! — ARoss (@Adam_E_Ross) January 22, 2019

Terrifying.

Wait, didn’t Joe Biden sing something about fireworks that one time? No?

Hrm.

Says the bartender that wants to disarm everyone and take their money and property by force. — Chris (@cdt1970) January 22, 2019

Well, that was sorta harsh.

Swish swish swish.

Narcissistic much? — does it matter (@imitationbacun) January 22, 2019

Just a little.

Duh.

Bernie owns how many homes?. I guess 1 person needs all those homes. — Michael Wallick (@TeamWallick) January 22, 2019

But HE’S not a billionaire so HE gets a pass.

Or something.

We don’t know, we just work here.

