Every once in a while it’s good to take a break from all the noise, anger, and crazy (looking at you, Twitter) and actually watch a commercial. WE KNOW, commercials are the things you fly through on your DVR so you can watch your show but this one from Barbasol is actually worth watching.

Trust us, hashtag!

Admit it.

You laughed.

Here’s a link to YouTube so you can share this yourselves as well:

This editor has watched it a dozen times and STILL lol’s … even though he specifically says we’re not supposed to.

They Make Razor blades now, Also the Shaving cream is made in the USA — Patrick (@patricksp71) January 22, 2019

Gillette could learn a thing or two from this commercial.

Seriously.

And that’s how it’s done. — Diana Shepherd (@luvmyfidgets) January 22, 2019

That is funny. And they really do make the best shaving cream. I’ve tried a bunch and always go back to Barbasol. And one can lasts for months. @BarbasolShave you guys keep up the good work. Change nothing. — Gabriel G Louw (@GabrielGLouw) January 22, 2019

Truth in advertising!! 😂😂😂 — Fill Mycrackin (@mikeak1974) January 22, 2019

Right? It’s about damn time.

