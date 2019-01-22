Once again our friends on the Left have created a monster they cannot control.

Beyond the fact that this is a terrifying reminder that we’re dealing with perhaps some of the dumbest Democrats we’ve seen in years (yeah yeah, we didn’t think it was possible either but here we are), candidates like Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand who have announced they’re running for president probably won’t be thrilled with this poll.

A new poll finds 74 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults would consider voting for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for president, even though she’s too young to serve https://t.co/Q4FAtqM8XR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 22, 2019

From WaPo:

A new poll finds that 74 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults would consider voting for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for president if they could. For now, they can’t. Ocasio-Cortez, who last year became the youngest woman elected to Congress, is 29. Under the Constitution, you must be at least 35 to be president. The Axios-SurveyMonkey poll highlights the splash that Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist, has made since her arrival this month on Capitol Hill. The 74 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults who say they would vote for her for president includes 17 percent who say they would “definitely” do so.

Wonder if Kamala, Liz, Kirsten Gillibrand or any of the other bazillion Dem hopefuls saw this.

This is gonna be FUN.

A) Doesn’t day much for the current crop of Dem candidates. B) Speaks volumes about the socialist tendencies of the Dem voting base. C) Perfect photo choice. https://t.co/f55koz9fDv — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 22, 2019

It says Democrats want hip, fun … and sorta dense.

And no one is surprised by this, right?

Getting way ahead of ourselves. — Steve McElroy (@stevemacwv) January 22, 2019

Juuuust a little bit.

Hey, maybe AOC can teach these old ladies how to rap-tweet?

*popcorn*

Related:

‘Listen HASHTAG’! Adam Baldwin shares what could be the BEST commercial ever from your ‘great granddad’ for Barbasol

Oh honey, just STOP! AOC using the UN to defend her super-sciencey claim the world will end in 12 years goes BADLY

Class is in session! CJ Pearson SCHOOLS Chris Hayes who can’t understand WHY the Right is so ‘fired up’ about Covington smear