So you think Sen. Mitch McConnell smirked a little when he wrote this tweet? OH WAIT, we can’t say he smirked because that’s the new racist trigger or something now, right? Or is it sneering?

Either way, how amused with himself was Mitch when he pointed out who has come to the table with the ONLY proposal that will automatically open the government?

The proposal outlined by @POTUS would reopen the government fully. It is the only proposal currently before us that can be signed by the President and immediately reopen the government. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 22, 2019

Not only would the proposal open the government immediately, it would open it FULLY.

And Democrats, you know, the ones insisting they want to help put federal employees back to work, thumbed their nose at it. If Mitch was trying to make them look worse he succeeded … heh.

Just look at this freakout:

Our founding fathers did not intend on one Individual to have the ability to controll an entire legislation process. collusion is present. pic.twitter.com/eRPCY9esN3 — Dean J. Marchant (@cnnpost) January 22, 2019

Ever notice the only time the Left seems to care about our founding fathers is when they can use them?

The proposal outlined by @POTUS was DOA. It institutes limits that don't exist now. Separate the border security issue and immigration from government funding and RESTART GOVERNMENT NOW. We're waiting. Put House bills to a vote NOW. — DragonSlayer (@eastrockpark) January 22, 2019

Actually, it was only DOA because Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats would rather play politics than get anything done but we digress.

It's the only one that you ad the presidents doorman would let through — Patrick Brown (@rubimonkey80) January 22, 2019

Don’t like it? Win an election.

Someone said that.

Not a Democratic issue — bubba (@RequiemUSA_) January 22, 2019

Huh?

You need to resign. How can you think waiting on the FAKE PRESIDENT to agree to sign a congressional bill is how government works make you a FAKE SENATE LEADER — Blackman (@blackman946) January 22, 2019

But Obama and Harry Reid were real?

Dude.

It’s blackmail! “I take it away, then give it back if you do as I say”. Last I knew, blackmail is illegal. I lnow much of the GOP is deep in their own pile of it, but not good enough for America. — Susan A (@Susieszoo29) January 22, 2019

Blackmail.

THEY’RE HOLDING PEOPLE HOSTAGE.

Such drama on the Left.

Presidents do not write legislation. Do your job. Open the government AND hold him accountable. — Martha was right (@DrMDunk) January 22, 2019

Nag nag nag.

That doesn’t make it worthy of becoming law. — John Novosad (@HippiemansPlan) January 22, 2019

You know what? We got nothin’.

Related:

‘Must be a BIG fan’! Sean Spicier’s tweets on Covington Catholic High School BREAK the Left (bonus Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi digs)

‘Listen HASHTAG’! Adam Baldwin shares what could be the BEST commercial ever from your ‘great granddad’ for Barbasol

Class is in session! CJ Pearson SCHOOLS Chris Hayes who can’t understand WHY the Right is so ‘fired up’ about Covington smear