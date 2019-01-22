Any time there is a big news story or some ridiculousness that takes over social media, this editor wanders over to Sean Spicier’s timeline to see his take on it because nine times out of 10 he’s driving the insane Left even more insane with his parody tweets.

And his tweets addressing the Covington Catholic High School incident (otherwise known as the Left’s greatest self-own EVER) was no exception.

As usual, there were plenty of other gems on his timeline because no matter what the man (or woman?) tweets, the Lefties don’t bother to check to make sure he actually IS Sean Spicer (which we know it’s not) and they freak out on the former press secretary.

Like when he tweeted about Kamala Harris having a likability problem.

I amaze myself too pic.twitter.com/zgzK9voGvl — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 22, 2019

We’re amazed.

Fake news … sounds like Covington maybe?

Must be a big fan…autographed 8 X 10 on the way! pic.twitter.com/wGTxtLWHEt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 21, 2019

Ok, where’s ours?

They get so cranky when he makes fun of Obama.

Oh, and here is a tweet definitely about Covington:

I know…it looked more like a tambourine to me as well pic.twitter.com/7SDaFptUDj — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 20, 2019

Kind of disrespect to a culture is a learned behavior.

Whoa boy.

Think I’m too hetero for that pic.twitter.com/tpgfm8FC4e — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 19, 2019

HA!

Too easy.

Nancy Pelosi fans were fussy with Spicier about this tweet:

I learned boogers were not a food group in the 3rd grade pic.twitter.com/4493rbXXCD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 17, 2019

We have questions.

Can’t all be expert readers, Kyle pic.twitter.com/94mTsBBbVF — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 17, 2019

Yeah, Kyle.

Hate to see me go but love to watch me leave? pic.twitter.com/nytACcLoBD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 16, 2019

Spicier ticked off a MAGA account?

Now we’ve seen everything.

