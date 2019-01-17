In an interview from earlier in January, before Rep. Dan Crenshaw had been sworn in, he spoke about civility and working in a bipartisan effort to make things happen for this country. When the interviewer asked him about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Crenshaw was his usual, well-spoken and kind self, and said he would like to debate her on some of her more outlandish policy ideas and claims.

Admit it, you would TOTALLY watch it.

Here’s the interview:

Haley/Crenshaw 2024 … just sayin’.

HA!

And sadly a fair point. If AOC truly felt challenged in any way she would likely play the sexist card or pretend that Crenshaw and the GOP are out to get her which makes sense because she knows that if she did actually debate him she would get destroyed.

Have you seen him talk about border security? Damn son.

It occurs to me that AOC might be in the habit of using expressions she doesn’t quite know the definition of. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) January 17, 2019

Something like that, but only words like ‘resolution’ and ‘branch’.

She will debate you in a three part competition. 1. Train Race

2. Dance Off

3. Debate Best out of three. — Joey Morgan (@jmorg1980) January 17, 2019

Ok, but don’t forget the ‘rap-off.’ Isn’t that what the kids are doing these days?

*this editor is SO OLD*

Ben, Politics is the new Hollywood, this is entertainment — Josh Haterford III (@JoshHatersford) January 17, 2019

True freakin’ story.

All day long.

*popcorn*

Related:

Unless you’re pro-life: Conservative women can’t DRAG Kamala Harris ENOUGH for ‘advice’ she gives young women in ABC puff piece

GAME OVER?! What Bruce Ohr’s testimony revealed about top DOJ officials, Mueller, and the Steele dossier is DAMNING

‘Shorter Max Boot: Harrumph.’ Brit Hume absolutely OWNS Max Boot in heated back and forth over border security