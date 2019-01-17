The border emergency is apparently just figments of the xenophobic imaginations of Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, and Donald Trump.

Normal, everyday people who want their country to be sovereign and their immigrants to enter legally are clearly just too stupid to know better.

And Max Boot wonders why he’s not making a whole lot of friends these days. Sheesh.

From the Washington Post (which is behind a paywall so, you’re welcome):

The GOP’s proclivity for using government shutdowns to force through its agenda is another example of its drunken frat-boy antics. The three longest government shutdowns in U.S. history were all caused by Republican temper tantrums.

The current, partial shutdown — the longest on record at more than three weeks and counting — is even more reckless and ill-advised, having begun on Dec. 22 when Republicans still controlled both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. The “border emergency” used to justify the funding stoppage is a figment of the xenophobic imaginations of Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump. The number of apprehensions at the southern border declined 75 percent in the past two decades — from 1.6 million in 2000 to 397,000 last year. The number of undocumented immigrants in the United States is at a 15-year low. Immigrants, both legal and illegal, commit fewer crimes than the native-born. And there has never been a terrorist attack in the United States carried out by terrorists who entered the United States from Mexico.

Brit Hume slamming Max with his own paper is pretty damn hilarious.

ALSO from the Washington Post (different article):

The impasse marks Washington’s latest failure in over nearly three decades of trying to reach consensus on a comprehensive overhaul of a massive immigration system that both political parties agree is largely broken. There are an estimated 10.7 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States, according to a recent estimate from Pew Research Center, and there is no political consensus over their future.

Huh.

Max didn’t seem thrilled with Brit’s tweet:

Perhaps the former Republican turned into we don’t know what should have just walked away but oh no …

But TRUUUUUUUUMP, Brit!

Notice he has yet to answer Brit’s actual points. But he’s SORRY!

Heh.

Raise your hand if you’re REALLY tired of these so-called ‘informed’ types pretending your ideas and concerns don’t matter.

Us too.

And Brit didn’t mention a wall, soooo …

Of course, he tried to change the subject.

His argument is crap.

*sigh*

Hey, we didn’t hear a Harrumph outta that guy!

OMG did Brit really say Harrumph?!

Well, we find Max Boot frustrating in general. *shrug*

What he said.

Oh, and Max kept trying to get Brit to respond …

But yeah, that didn’t happen.

Have we mentioned snarky Brit is our favorite Brit?

