The border emergency is apparently just figments of the xenophobic imaginations of Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, and Donald Trump.

Normal, everyday people who want their country to be sovereign and their immigrants to enter legally are clearly just too stupid to know better.

And Max Boot wonders why he’s not making a whole lot of friends these days. Sheesh.

The “border emergency” used to justify the shutdown is a figment of the xenophobic imaginations of Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump. The number of apprehensions at the southern border declined 75 percent in the past two decades. My latest: https://t.co/tO4ssw12cX — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 17, 2019

From the Washington Post (which is behind a paywall so, you’re welcome):

The GOP’s proclivity for using government shutdowns to force through its agenda is another example of its drunken frat-boy antics. The three longest government shutdowns in U.S. history were all caused by Republican temper tantrums. The current, partial shutdown — the longest on record at more than three weeks and counting — is even more reckless and ill-advised, having begun on Dec. 22 when Republicans still controlled both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. The “border emergency” used to justify the funding stoppage is a figment of the xenophobic imaginations of Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump. The number of apprehensions at the southern border declined 75 percent in the past two decades — from 1.6 million in 2000 to 397,000 last year. The number of undocumented immigrants in the United States is at a 15-year low. Immigrants, both legal and illegal, commit fewer crimes than the native-born. And there has never been a terrorist attack in the United States carried out by terrorists who entered the United States from Mexico.

Brit Hume slamming Max with his own paper is pretty damn hilarious.

Well, Max there was this from the Washington Post, the paper you write for: https://t.co/Hf6VJP8wqa https://t.co/eJl81A1juG — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 17, 2019

ALSO from the Washington Post (different article):

The impasse marks Washington’s latest failure in over nearly three decades of trying to reach consensus on a comprehensive overhaul of a massive immigration system that both political parties agree is largely broken. There are an estimated 10.7 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States, according to a recent estimate from Pew Research Center, and there is no political consensus over their future.

Huh.

Max didn’t seem thrilled with Brit’s tweet:

Illegal immigrants down 75%, Brit. Yes, no of families is up. But Post writes: “White House aides acknowledge privately that a wall will not adequately address the record surge of immigrant families at the border—most of whom surrender to authorities in hopes of winning asylum.” https://t.co/7nbCVoK5VJ — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 17, 2019

Perhaps the former Republican turned into we don’t know what should have just walked away but oh no …

That reply doesn’t leave much of your claim that only Limbaugh, Coulter, et al imagine there’s a crisis on the border, a claim directly contradicted by the Post report. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 17, 2019

But TRUUUUUUUUMP, Brit!

These are the facts, Brit: No of apprehensions at the southern border declined 75% in last 2 decades. No of undocumented immigrants in US at 15-year low. Immigrants commit fewer crimes than native-born. And never been terrorist attack from Mexico. No crisis. Sorry! https://t.co/CRUGhacGw0 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 17, 2019

Notice he has yet to answer Brit’s actual points. But he’s SORRY!

Sorry Max. Non-responsive. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 17, 2019

Heh.

Sorry Brit—you’re ignoring the facts I just laid out to show there is no “border emergency.” There is still a problem which has greatly improved over the years. The border wall that you and Trump favor will do nothing to help. https://t.co/2oIWdeBGcU — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 17, 2019

Raise your hand if you’re REALLY tired of these so-called ‘informed’ types pretending your ideas and concerns don’t matter.

Us too.

And Brit didn’t mention a wall, soooo …

Where did I say anything in this exchange about a wall? I simply called you out on your false claim that certain right wing talking head invented the “crisis.” I pointed you to a story in the Post that called it just that, and you’ve been trying to change the subject ever since. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 17, 2019

Of course, he tried to change the subject.

His argument is crap.

Sigh. If you ignore the fact that the no of illegal immigrants trying to enter US has declined by 75%—and that there is no immigrant crime wave as Trump claims—then we have nothing more to discuss. https://t.co/bDVaB5xFPG — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 17, 2019

*sigh*

Hey, we didn’t hear a Harrumph outta that guy!

OMG did Brit really say Harrumph?!

I find it very frustrating to talk to you Brit because like Trump you are simply ignoring the facts. You’re better than this. You’re a real newsman. Will you admit that no of illegal immigrants is down 75%??? https://t.co/VQbaTVJaBv — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 17, 2019

Well, we find Max Boot frustrating in general. *shrug*

I’m happy to acknowledge that but it’s utterly irrelevant to my original tweet. Sort of like everything you’ve said in response. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 17, 2019

What he said.

Oh, and Max kept trying to get Brit to respond …

Judging by your silence, I assume you’re not willing to admit it. https://t.co/hz5FOqcy4A — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 17, 2019

But yeah, that didn’t happen.

Have we mentioned snarky Brit is our favorite Brit?

