It’s good to know that Senator Mazie Hirono is asking the important questions of Barr today … and yes, we are being completely sarcastic. After the crap she, Dianne Feinstein, and Kamala Harris tried to pull with Brett Kavanaugh, we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised that her line of questioning went here but man, this is just so tired.

Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii asks Barr if he has ever committed sexual assault or harassment pic.twitter.com/AekcfY4EMf — Charlotte Morabito (@MorabitoCM) January 15, 2019

Holy Hell.

And some people think this is a good thing?

Sen. @maziehirono continues to ask all nominees, under oath, about whether or not they have a history of sexual assault or harassment. Thank you, senator. #SaveJustice pic.twitter.com/s5PUJqYBlD — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) January 15, 2019

Thank you, senator, for being a huge sexist and making a mockery of those who have actually been sexually harassed or assaulted so you can push your narrative and pretend you’re fighting for women or something.

*eye roll*

This seems just sorta weird and creepy if you think about it.

Sen. Mazie Hirono: "I ask these questions of every nominee who comes before [my committees]…Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors, or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?"#Barr: "No." — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 15, 2019

Yuck. Really?

Is @maziehirono asking women if they have a history of sexual assault or harassment as a blanket question without cause/evidence as well? If not @senjudiciary should consider this discrimination based on sex and sexual harassment. Candidates should not be harassed due to sex. https://t.co/y0Vat6ssXd — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 15, 2019

What he said.

If she thought this was so damned important she should demand the names of every member of Congress that has paid out tax money regarding this. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) January 15, 2019

We wouldn’t be opposed to that.

At all.

There's something wrong with her. — Justine L (@thegirlsmom) January 15, 2019

Most definitely.

By the way, Barr said no, he has never committed sexual assault or harassment.

Sen. Mazie Hirono asks every single person up for confirmation in front of her committee if they have ever been accused of sexual harassment or assault. Barr said no. — Christina Sterbenz (@xtinasterbenz) January 15, 2019

And yes, everything is still stupid, in case you were wondering.

Related:

Amazing ADMISSION! Shannon Watts Everytown lackey admits universal background checks are useless (watch)

‘So far you’re failing US’: AOC called out by Native American for saying America is a ‘nation of immigrants’

‘You’re a d*ck in real life!’ Kathy Griffin picks a fight with Don Cheadle, tells him to ‘fear her’ annnd we are officially DEAD