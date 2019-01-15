You know those moments on Twitter when you’re bee-bopping around looking for tweets and you come across a thread or a back and forth that you’re not sure you’re actually seeing for REAL but there it is no matter how many times you blink?

Kathy Griffin picking a fight with Don Cheadle because he wasn’t upset enough when people were pissed at her over the decapitated president thing falls directly into that category.

OH GREAT DON … ha ha ha ha.

Look at this.

Smear campaign? Some liberal you are?

Huh?

Dude, we had the same reaction.

Huh? You’re a dick in real life, but believe it or not I truly hope what I went through never happens to you. Never. And if it did I would be the first in line to stand up for you, get my ass on television and do everything I could to defend you & the 1st amendment. It’s easy don — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 15, 2019

Perhaps Don isn’t stupid enough to take a picture of himself holding the severed head of the president but we digress.

Besides, Don could handle himself.

sigh … ok, kathy. 1) we had one conversation on a flight about our mutual disgust for individual 1. i don't "friend" that quickly so we can't really be "exes." 2) had i been your "friend" and you had asked my opinion, i would have said, "kathy. for you own sake, please do NOT https://t.co/12enY2AQQt — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2019

We know how you feel, Don.

Heh.

depict yourself holding the bloody, severed head of the president, evoking daesh, daniel pearl and every other painful, disturbing memory associated with it, your first amendment rights notwithstanding." and had you said, "fkkk you, i'm doing it anyway," i would've said, "well — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2019

*popcorn*

girl, be prepared to have the dogs sicced on you. the secret service doesn't play around with sh*t like that no matter WHO the president is. you're also risking your career for what i see as zero upside. just tell him to #diagf like i do." maybe you would have listened. doubt it. — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2019

*more popcorn*

3) taking every opportunity to oppose him and support those looking to unseat him, IS defending you albeit not your personal, cringe worthy photo-op. 4) apologize for a tweet!? 😂😂 …5) i'm sorry that you're still dealing with the aftershocks of your actions. it's egregious. — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2019

The only thing that would have been funnier here is if he told her to grow up.

6) this is six more than necessary answers to your "don's a dick because he didn't go on tv to champion me," tweet. 7) you wanna rap offline, you know how that works. ✌🏿 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2019

For once we agree with Don Cheadle.

He handled this way better than Kathy … but then again she was the one who picked the fight so what would you expect?

PS: Most entertaining thing she’s done in years. True story.

