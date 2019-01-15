This new talking point where pro-aborts compare a miscarriage to having an abortion is truly one of the grossest and most repugnant talking points we’ve seen. Granted, we are talking about a group of people who refuse to see the unborn as living or human so we shouldn’t be surprised but still.

Take for example this ridiculous tweet from Danielle Campoamor about fetal tissue.

See? People who have miscarriages are VERY DIFFERENT from people who have abortions 97% of the time. Look, if you’re a pro-abort who wants to push your agenda go for it, but leave women and men who’ve lost children to a miscarriage OUT OF IT.

Disgusting toads.

Ben Shapiro responded:

Human tissue is human tissue.

This isn’t rocket science.

Umm … what?

From CNN:

One of the earliest advances with fetal tissue was to use fetal kidney cells to create the first poliovirus vaccines, which are now estimated to save 550,000 lives worldwide every year.

So if fetal tissue isn’t human tissue how did they make a polio vaccine from it for HUMANS? Huh. And maybe Danielle missed it, but this was a huge controversy for Planned Parenthood … remember the ghoul who wanted a Lamborghini?

But hey, whatever floats her little narrative boat.

Heh.

You know what act is really old? The condescending pro-abortion feminazi who pretends she’s smarter than everybody else even though everyone is laughing at her and NOT with her. We get it, she was trying to look all empowered and junk, but meh.

Anti-choice, now THAT’S adorable. Does that make her anti-life? Asking for a friend.

Side note, she does ramble on and on here but you’ll have to forgive us if we can’t stand including the diatribe about forced-pregnancy and other pro-abort nonsense. Even we have our limits.

Suffice to say, few people were impressed with her train of thought.

Ok, this editor may have actually lol’d.

But she wants everyone to think Ben’s followers are after her because she was so BRILLIANT.

Now THAT is adorable.

