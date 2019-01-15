This new talking point where pro-aborts compare a miscarriage to having an abortion is truly one of the grossest and most repugnant talking points we’ve seen. Granted, we are talking about a group of people who refuse to see the unborn as living or human so we shouldn’t be surprised but still.

Take for example this ridiculous tweet from Danielle Campoamor about fetal tissue.

Dear #SCOTUS, Fetal tissue is not a person.

Fetal tissue is not a person.

Fetal tissue is not a person.

Fetal tissue is not a person.

Fetal tissue is not a person. But I am. And I matter more than fetal tissue. Signed, People who have miscarriages & abortions. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) January 11, 2019

See? People who have miscarriages are VERY DIFFERENT from people who have abortions 97% of the time. Look, if you’re a pro-abort who wants to push your agenda go for it, but leave women and men who’ve lost children to a miscarriage OUT OF IT.

Disgusting toads.

Ben Shapiro responded:

You are made of fetal tissue. There is no distinction in the biology of human flesh before and after birth. https://t.co/RrElVMZaqk — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2019

Human tissue is human tissue.

This isn’t rocket science.

Yeah… that’s not scientifically accurate at all, but it’s adorable that you’re trying. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) January 14, 2019

Umm … what?

From CNN:

One of the earliest advances with fetal tissue was to use fetal kidney cells to create the first poliovirus vaccines, which are now estimated to save 550,000 lives worldwide every year.

So if fetal tissue isn’t human tissue how did they make a polio vaccine from it for HUMANS? Huh. And maybe Danielle missed it, but this was a huge controversy for Planned Parenthood … remember the ghoul who wanted a Lamborghini?

But hey, whatever floats her little narrative boat.

I'm glad to know you think that you are not made of human tissue now that you've been born. https://t.co/Grk59iT0Rc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2019

Heh.

Now now, Mr. Shapiro, try and keep up. You said fetal tissue and, again, that’s not scientifically accurate, now is it? Remember, “facts don’t care about your feelings.” — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) January 14, 2019

You know what act is really old? The condescending pro-abortion feminazi who pretends she’s smarter than everybody else even though everyone is laughing at her and NOT with her. We get it, she was trying to look all empowered and junk, but meh.

Hi @benshapiro & all his anti-choice fans blowing up my mentions right now. If you’d like to learn more about abortion you should check out my column! You’ll learn a lot about this common medical procedure & the people who have them! Seriously, educate yourselves! It’s fun! https://t.co/wEPCuILtrF — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) January 14, 2019

Anti-choice, now THAT’S adorable. Does that make her anti-life? Asking for a friend.

Side note, she does ramble on and on here but you’ll have to forgive us if we can’t stand including the diatribe about forced-pregnancy and other pro-abort nonsense. Even we have our limits.

Suffice to say, few people were impressed with her train of thought.

I've already educated myself on the development of a baby within the body, that's honestly why I'm on the Pro-Life side of the argument. I never even really have seen it through the lens of religion like most, I more so just believe that once a fetus is developed it's hard to not — Ben Safer (@TheSaferMan) January 14, 2019

Quiet down — valerie (@valerieannagnes) January 15, 2019

Ok, this editor may have actually lol’d.

This is what it looks like when someone barks up the wrong tree and realizes it. — Andrew Hardy (@Anjlovesber) January 14, 2019

Pretending like you these issues aren’t a matter of reasonable disagreement and that those who disagree with you just need to “educate” themselves is a particularly annoying type of laziness. — Josh (@JoshHeter) January 14, 2019

“Common medical procedure “….your callous approach and obsession with this is abhorrent. Maybe it’s time to find a new hobby. — Eran Quinlan (@EranQuinlan) January 14, 2019

U mad, bro?

Next time, think before speak. Also people are mad over your inclusion of miscarriages alongside willfull termination. pic.twitter.com/CF02ZCC4W0 — J. Theberge (@JThebergeAuthor) January 15, 2019

But she wants everyone to think Ben’s followers are after her because she was so BRILLIANT.

Now THAT is adorable.

Related:

Calling so much BS! Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s WOKE TSA officer story gives AOC’s WOKE HUD employee story a run for its money

WOMP WOMP: Sen. Dianne Feinstein calling Trump ‘unreasonable’ in thread on the shutdown goes REALLY wrong

‘I’m no QUITTER’! Sean Spicier tweets about Dems lounging in PR during shutdown, Elizabeth Warren, plus fed workers and Lefties SPAZ