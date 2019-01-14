The irony of Senator Dianne Feinstein whining about how long the government has been shut down when she, like other Democrats, have the power to open the government with a small allocation for border security is something else.

But you know, they need to keep pretending they’re powerless so their vapid base doesn’t catch on and start holding them accountable as well. It’s far easier to blame Trump and evil Republicans than it is to admit they’re petty Democrats who are withholding the funds to punish Trump over politics.

Check out this lame thread:

President Trump’s shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history. As it drags on, more and more Californians are feeling the harmful effects. Yet President Trump refuses to listen to reason, seemingly unable to understand the real pain his shutdown is causing. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 12, 2019

Notice how hard she’s working to make this all Trump’s fault which in part is absolutely true, and Trump even said he’d own it. But the fact they refuse to do what they know will open the government after he told them he’d SHUT IT DOWN otherwise makes them equally at fault here.

All of this fear and uncertainty could end if President Trump would just drop his unreasonable demand for a useless border wall. Democrats have repeatedly offered to let the rest of the government reopen while we continue negotiations over stronger border security measures. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 12, 2019

Unreasonable demand? These idiots paid millions of dollars for fruit costumes … they can pony up a measly $5 billion for some security.

Hyena.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that President Trump is incapable of grasping the reality of the situation. It’s time for Senate Republicans to join us and vote to reopen the government before the president’s shutdown causes more harm. https://t.co/zLcoI6J4Fz — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 12, 2019

It’s time for Democrats to allocate funding as per requested and stop pretending they don’t have the power to end this entire shut down.

But they’d rather play politics and pretend Trump is A BIG MEANIE HEAD.

Typical.

Said the dishonest politician. — Bruce Healy (@bruce_healy) January 13, 2019

Is there any other type of politician?

Sounds like too much reliance on the federal gov. IRS wouldn’t matter if we had a flat tax or consumption tax. Pick up after yourself and parks will stay nice. Still not sold on the reopen crisis. If it isn’t national defense, call your state to fix it. — Nathan M (@NathanM27860367) January 13, 2019

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Democratic Party has too many over the age of 95, with a 40 year record of being trouble makers. — William delemo (@william_delemo) January 13, 2019

It’s becomingly increasingly clear this thread didn’t go the way DiFi wanted it to.

#FundTheWall

Related:

‘I’m no QUITTER’! Sean Spicier tweets about Dems lounging in PR during shutdown, Elizabeth Warren, plus fed workers and Lefties SPAZ

No DEAL, professor! Guy Benson embarrasses poli/journo prof in HEATED debate about Lindsey Graham (Brit Hume with the assist)

Someone get her some ALOE! STAT! Ben Shapiro just NUKED AOC about her qualifications in 1 tweet and DAAAMN