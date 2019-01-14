Another day another tweet where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a fool of herself. This morning, when President Trump was asked his thoughts about the young Democratic Socialist he made it very clear that he doesn’t care about her.

And for whatever reason, she took this as some sort of victory?

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Ben Shapiro chimed in:

This one left a mark, eh AOC?

We’re not seeing a response just YET but the day is young and we all know she can’t let anyone else have the final word, at least not on Twitter. Prepare for a bunch of CLAPBACK or whatever the young people are calling it these days.

Heh.

Oh, and yes, her supporters lost their ever-loving minds over Ben’s tweet … we know, you’re shocked.

Someone actually thought this was clever.

Reading tweets from her supporters we understand more and more every day how she got elected.

A real job.

And HOLY CRAP talk about ARBLE BARGLE RAR.

So?

The irony of this tweet.

And the people shaking their little fists at Ben can’t help themselves.

It’s TWITTER.

Not the most original people now are they?

We’ll keep an eye on AOC’s timeline to see if she eventually responds.

Stay tuned.

