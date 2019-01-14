Another day another tweet where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a fool of herself. This morning, when President Trump was asked his thoughts about the young Democratic Socialist he made it very clear that he doesn’t care about her.

And for whatever reason, she took this as some sort of victory?

I bartended for *years* in New York City. I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin 😂⬇️ https://t.co/SUXDVVY5tM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2019

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Ben Shapiro chimed in:

Glad you're qualified for something https://t.co/c3vgczlR2Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2019

This one left a mark, eh AOC?

We’re not seeing a response just YET but the day is young and we all know she can’t let anyone else have the final word, at least not on Twitter. Prepare for a bunch of CLAPBACK or whatever the young people are calling it these days.

She is a shining example of the Democrats' successful recruitment efforts – to get better bartenders. — Curtice Mang (@curticemang) January 14, 2019

Heh.

Oh, and yes, her supporters lost their ever-loving minds over Ben’s tweet … we know, you’re shocked.

Someone actually thought this was clever.

Reading tweets from her supporters we understand more and more every day how she got elected.

She had a real job while you were paid by right wing think tanks to write that killing civilians in foreign countries is good and that studying English in college is supporting the evil radical gay agenda — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) January 14, 2019

A real job.

And HOLY CRAP talk about ARBLE BARGLE RAR.

You know most of the Trumps aren't qualified for charity work, right? — your highness, katie high (@thekatiehigh) January 14, 2019

So?

cry more — Centrist the Entertainer (@a2controversial) January 14, 2019

The irony of this tweet.

And again you call more attention to AOC. You just can’t help yourself. — Stacy (@myeucatastrophe) January 14, 2019

And the people shaking their little fists at Ben can’t help themselves.

It’s TWITTER.

I mean I get it, but at least bartenders have to get things right most of the time…your job on the other hand… — Anthony Servis (@YourServis) January 14, 2019

Not the most original people now are they?

We’ll keep an eye on AOC’s timeline to see if she eventually responds.

Stay tuned.

