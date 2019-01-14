President Trump was leaving the White House en route to Louisiana this morning, but first he stopped to take some questions. One reporter asked him about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Trump’s answer?
Trump asked about @AOC: "Who cares"
Asked just now about @AOC, Trump says “Who cares?” and gestures dismissively.
Well, there it is!
Trump dismisses question about @AOC — “Who cares?"
Trump on AOC: "Who cares?" pic.twitter.com/WjUx7UZNyA
AOC doesn’t seem to be weighing too heavily on the president’s mind at the moment.
Best response he could've given
Actually… This is the right answer. https://t.co/rCv0WrOKRz
Finally, somebody got it right.
BUT, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted this in response:
I bartended for *years* in New York City. I understand guys like this like the back of my hand.
We got under his skin 😂⬇️ https://t.co/SUXDVVY5tM
Trump didn’t seem too annoyed, but perhaps Ocasio-Cortez’s response would have been the same no matter how Trump answered that question.
How many bars did you work at that were frequented by billionaire's who don't drink? 🤔 https://t.co/7DaTvmhO0M
Hmmm.