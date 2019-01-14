President Trump was leaving the White House en route to Louisiana this morning, but first he stopped to take some questions. One reporter asked him about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Trump’s answer?

Trump asked about @AOC: "Who cares" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 14, 2019

Well, there it is!

AOC doesn’t seem to be weighing too heavily on the president’s mind at the moment.

BUT, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted this in response:

I bartended for *years* in New York City. I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin 😂⬇️ https://t.co/SUXDVVY5tM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2019

Trump didn’t seem too annoyed, but perhaps Ocasio-Cortez’s response would have been the same no matter how Trump answered that question.

How many bars did you work at that were frequented by billionaire's who don't drink? 🤔 https://t.co/7DaTvmhO0M — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry123) January 14, 2019

