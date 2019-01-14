Remember when companies just made products and had ads that explained why you should buy their product because it was the best? Sure, there might be a catchy song or a memorable catchphrase (where’s the beef?!) but at the end of the commercial, you understood it was the product they were trying to sell you.

Not an idea.

Not virtue-signaling.

Not a narrative.

Take this crap from Gillette for example:

WTF, Gillette? Boys will be boys.

This ain’t rocket science.

Oh, and we went to their organization page to see what exactly they’re pushing so you wouldn’t have to.

You’re welcome.

From TheBestMenCanBe.org:

It’s time we acknowledge that brands, like ours, play a role in influencing culture. And as a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man. With that in mind, we have spent the last few months taking a hard look at our past and coming communication and reflecting on the types of men and behaviors we want to celebrate. We’re inviting all men along this journey with us – to strive to be better, to make us better, and to help each other be better.

From today on, we pledge to actively challenge the stereotypes and expectations of what it means to be a man everywhere you see Gillette. In the ads we run, the images we publish to social media, the words we choose, and so much more.

As part of The Best Men Can Be campaign, Gillette is committing to donate $1 million per year for the next three years to non-profit organizations executing programs in the United States designed to inspire, educate and help men of all ages achieve their personal “best” and become role models for the next generation.

Alrighty then.

Wonder how this is going over with men?

Pretty sure someone telling them to blow it out their barracks bag isn’t a good thing.

Wow, Gillette, this is going SUPER well so far.

Good luck with that.

