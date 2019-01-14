When Jesse Kelly speaks, people listen.

When Jesse Kelly speaks, people listen and A LOT OF THEM get mad at him. Especially if he’s going on and on about some weird GROSS food thing or wearing his famous mint jacket. So we weren’t in the least bit surprised that when Jesse defended CBS against the claims of racism in their newsroom that Oliver Willis got cranky with him.

People are dragging CBS for not having enough black people, but has anyone considered the obvious explanation that many black people have no interest in journalism? Cultures are different and value different things. Doesn’t make CBS the KKK. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2019

We’ve become so obsessed with “racism” that we can’t even have frank discussions about cultures and our differences anymore. It’s beyond absurd. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2019

It is not the color of your skin but the culture that surrounds you that is THE likely determining factor in how you turn out. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2019

Cultures are different. Some are great. Some at odd but fascinating. Some are hot steaming garbage. Such is life. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2019

Conservatives are stupid https://t.co/BQElOiWpjC — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 14, 2019

Journalism majors are 85% white. They're also 67% female. I deeply apologize for having an opinion backed up by data and facts. That can be damaging to race-grifters. Wishing you all the best. Fight on. ✊ https://t.co/ro9u5s1hxJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 14, 2019

Jemele Hill joined in:

The sad thing is, you actually thought this was a smart observation. https://t.co/tTZrn4csI6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 14, 2019

I wasn't talking about you. I was talking about journalism. You work for The Atlantic. https://t.co/4h3pLdBhlq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 14, 2019

