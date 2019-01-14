Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs if not THE hardest job in the world. It takes an incredible amount of work and dedication raising quality human beings and anyone who tells you differently is full of bull.

But on the other hand, there is no job more fulfilling and rewarding than being a parent. None.

Not even being the director of Warcraft, like Duncan Jones, who for whatever reason took it upon himself to tell the world how he thought being a dad was ‘obviously not a good choice.’

I have 2 kids. 2 1/2 years & 9 months old respectively.

I’ll tell you something I never see anyone admit… they are exhausting, frustrating & life-destabilizing. They are rarely fun. Sure, smiles are great, hugs are lovely, but it’s HARD & not obviously a good choice in life. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 12, 2019

Exhausting. Check.

Frustrating. Check.

Life-destabilizing … eh.

Rarely fun? BS

It’s hard. DEFINITELY.

But then he went and said it wasn’t a good choice … c’mon man. Of course, another blue check took his tweet a step further:

Choosing to be child free has been the best decision I’ve ever made. 90% of the men I know with children wake up miserable, hate their lives, resent their wives, and looking for any out. Not 100%…90%, but still. Children are f’ing horrific way to live. — Christian Harley Cooper (@christiancooper) January 13, 2019

Good gravy who ARE these people?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Well, as you can imagine, other than this pretty disgusting tweet from this Twitter verified person, Duncan was called out in a BIG way. So you know, he explained that his tweet was poorly worded and that he actually loves being a dad and that it is really hard and that’s what he meant to say.

Oh, wait, no he didn’t.

He went with, ‘But Trump.’

If you think that’s bad, imagine the damage having your dad say he would have dated you if he could! pic.twitter.com/NRPTqNCHLn — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 13, 2019

Guess how this went over?

Yeah, you hate Trump. We get it. But he’s not raising your children, so how is this relevant? Let’s try to stay focused here, m’kay? — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) January 14, 2019

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a very real thing, folks.

To Duncan’s kids: Remember if you ever get pushback on something you said, just yell “Orange Man Bad!” and everything will be okay. — R. Daniel Paddock (@UndeadDan) January 14, 2019

If you want to trash Trump, go right on ahead. There are tons of things to mock him for. But, he's "winning" at parenting, especially when compared to you. — The Quinntessential (@Quinntessence_) January 14, 2019

Oof.

Boy, when you have to dig out Trump as a worse father than you…yeesh — Reformed Rocket Scientist (@the_engi_nerd) January 14, 2019

This whole argument sort of took over Twitter last night, people complaining about how hard parenting is, some going so far as to admit having regret for being a parent. Luckily though, there were more parents out there who admitted it’s hard work but said they wouldn’t change a thing, and that their children were their heart and soul.

This thread stood out most of all though because it addressed the ‘regretful parents’:

Dear Regretful Parent Twitter, Every parent knows that child rearing can be limiting, mundane, and frustrating. You are not offering any novel insight here folks. Hey, if you’re just looking for commiseration, be my guest. We all ought to encourage one other. 1/ — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) January 14, 2019

Truth.

But when you imply that your having kids wasn’t the best choice, you’ve crossed a line. You made that choice and your kids are here. You have no right to even hint that you would rather they weren’t here. They are not your property. They’re human beings for heaven’s sake. 2/ — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) January 14, 2019

More truth.

It’s not just your story anymore. It’s their story now too. You can’t wish their story away. It’s begun and more than likely will carry on after you. Be grateful for the part you have in it. 3/ — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) January 14, 2019

Love this tweet.

But don’t pretend their story is a subplot of your story. It’s the other way around champ. 4/4 — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) January 14, 2019

Yeah, champ.

