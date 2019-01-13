As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is set to make an announcement in the next week or so that she’s running for president.

What Twitchy readers might not know is that Gabbard is also under fire for being anti-gay in the 2000s.

I realized Tulsi Gabbard was anti-gay, but didn't quite realize how anti-gay she was in the 2000s. This is next level: pic.twitter.com/kTjQUGWee3 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 12, 2019

If CNN is making an issue of it? Yeah.

From HuffPo:

Gabbard was elected to the U.S. House in 2012 and became the first Hindu member of Congress, as well as one of Congress’ first female combat veterans.

She quickly became a star of the Democratic Party with her own rogue brand of progressive leadership. Gabbard’s remarks from 14 years ago were bound to resurface as she walked even further into the national spotlight with her presidential bid.

And while Gabbard, 37, has evolved since then ― she once backed a bill targeting discrimination based on sexual orientation and famously endorsed Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid at the expense of her post as Democratic National Committee vice chair ― some people, including journalists from Hawaii to D.C., wouldn’t let her off easy for her homophobic remarks.

And SHE wants to run for president.

Alrighty then.

Look how quick the Left was to jump in and defend her because she ‘evolved.’

Remember when Obama magically evolved on gay marriage in 2012? Good times.

Didn't she evolve on the gay issue, as did virtually every other Dem leader? She's been given high marks by the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's leading gay advocacy group in Washington — DailyEx 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@dailyexception) January 12, 2019

So basically it’s ok that she targeted people based on their sexual orientation years ago because she’s a Democrat.

Must be nice to be a Democrat.

Criticizing these (ugly) comments is certainly fair, but it should also be noted that she was 22 years old at the time, has since repudiated those views, and her record since serving in the House is virtually uniformly pro-LGBT https://t.co/IV2Az6XuRN — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 13, 2019

BUT.

Ain’t that nice.

And look at them attacking Hillary Clinton to excuse Gabbard:

amazing that for many of these people Tulsi’s anti-gay positions in her teens and early 20’s are disqualifying, but HRC’s opposition to same sex marriage until well into her 60’s was not disqualifying. This whole thing is pretty obviously a pretext — Shawn (@shawn_rk) January 13, 2019

She also changed her stance on gay marriage in 2012 – that's a year before Hillary Clinton did — Mark (@_FlickNow) January 13, 2019

Yeah! So that makes it ok and stuff!

These people.

She could always blame time traveling Russian hackers. It worked for Joy Reid. — Milos Lazarevic (@miloslazaNBG22) January 13, 2019

Awww, THAT’S what happened!

Those pesky Russian hackers.

