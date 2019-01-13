Why on Earth Lauren Duca felt she of all people had the right to lecture anyone else about being kind we’ll never know but here we are.

And yeah, this didn’t go so hot for the foul-mouthed, truth-be-told fairly unkind feminist.

Lauren wouldn’t know kind if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

Case in point.

Wow, she hasn’t exactly been kind now, has she?

We’re sure that’s not her fault though. Probably something to do with how Republicans are always pouncing on her or something.

Or wait, it’s probably Trump’s fault because everything is Trump’s fault.

But wait, there’s more!

And not a hypocrite. That helps too pic.twitter.com/6NszFUuTyN — FlapjackPalmdale (@mikepage7176) January 13, 2019

Wow, she’s a ray of sunshine ain’t she? Rainbows and butterflies.

Just LOOK at all the kindness.

Must be a "do as I say, not as I do" kind of thing. pic.twitter.com/URCas80k71 — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) January 13, 2019

Something like that.

It’s sort of the Left’s thing, ok for me but not for thee.

The lack of self-awareness here is absolutely stunning, and not in a good way.

