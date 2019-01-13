We’re not sure what was sillier here, Joe Scarborough sharing a poll from WaPo about how Americans are blaming Trump and the GOP for the shutdown OR that he didn’t bother to do his own research on what Americans really think about the wall.

It could also be his haircut … just sayin’.

The Trump Shutdown a huge loser for Republicans. Americans overwhelmingly blame Trump Republicans. https://t.co/aUQFJhy9kd — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 13, 2019

Because you know, a WaPo poll on the border wall that blames Trump and the GOP for the shutdown is a super reliable and totally unbiased source.

*LESS THAN 1 in 4 AMERICANS consider the border situation a crisis. *By massive margins, Americans oppose Trump and Republicans declaring an emergency. *After the midterm rout, Republicans are getting routed again with this shutdown. Just crazy. https://t.co/aUQFJhy9kd — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 13, 2019

Less than 1 in 4 Americans see it as a crisis … interesting. But he missed the point where the majority of Americans believe the wall would likely stop or slow illegal immigration. How convenient.

From Rasmussen:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the construction of a wall is likely to slow or stop illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border, with 36% who say it’s Very Likely to work. Forty-five percent (45%) say a border wall is unlikely to slow or stop illegal immigration, including 27% who say it’s Not At All Likely to do so.

We get what Joe was trying to do here, make it look like Trump has misplayed this situation so he could bask in the love of anti-Trumpers who seem to forget Joe is a huge part of why Trump is president in the first place but we digress.

We know what elitist, DC dirtbags like you think, now tell us what our 52% Latino Border Patrol agents thinks. https://t.co/r9Gj6uoYk7 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) January 13, 2019

Elitist, DC dirtbag could very well be Joe’s new title.

Hmm…Rasmussen polls seem to show another story, Joe. Maybe instead of flaunting opinion, you should look at some actual numbers. Two out of three Americas, joe…2 out of 3…https://t.co/hrpjPOtULr — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 13, 2019

Oops, we forgot about that one.

But it’s not a crisis or something.

I heard they polled the staff during lunch yesterday for this story. Is that true @washingtonpost ? — Marc K (@goingsurfing12) January 13, 2019

HA!

Nah, they polled people during a staff MEETING. Silly.

Related:

Ok, THAT was stupid even for her: What AOC compared ‘dropping her 1st resolution’ to has EVERYONE rolling their eyes

Just FYI, she LOST: Kamala Harris interview has people comparing her to Hillary Clinton … and not in a good way

This. Is. Amazing: Clown show Brian Stelter outdoes Jim Acosta’s self-own with hot take on KUSI and the ‘sad state of digital news media’