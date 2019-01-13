Have we mentioned it’s going to be a long, painful, horrible, exhausting (but probably pretty damn hilarious) two years until the 2020 Election?

Sen. Kamala Harris: "Anything worth fighting for is a fight worth having. Anything worth fighting for is a fight worth having." https://t.co/3Ow6qVSgG0 pic.twitter.com/uESvPojil4 — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2019

From The Hill:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will formally announce her bid for the White House on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sources told KCBS Radio, a station in her home state of California. The sources said she would “probably” make the announcement at a rally in Oakland, the radio station added. A spokesperson for Harris told The Hill, however, that no announcement is imminent and Harris will not be in Oakland during the holiday weekend. Harris has long been considered a possible front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and speculation that she would enter the race continued to mount this week when she launched a book tour and media blitz to promote her memoir that was published Tuesday.

Anything worth fighting for is a fight worth having. Alrighty then.

Seems a little clunky for a bumper sticker to us.

And c’mon with the fake laughing and GIRL POWER act. Would someone remind Kamala how badly Hillary did against the most unpopular GOP of all time with that ridiculous BS?

She said it twice?

Did she tell us what she is fighting for? https://t.co/Ml8yNW7j8d — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 13, 2019

We suppose this way it can be molded and melded into whatever the yahoo listening to her wants it to be. Would you expect anything else from a Democrat?

I didn't think it was possible to be less likeable than Hillary—but she actually is. — mallen (@mallen2010) January 13, 2019

Considering how badly Hillary did we’re pretty sure this was not a good thing, Kamala.

sounds like hillary — AristotleReborn (@AristotleReborn) January 13, 2019

There are two ways to look at this. Yes, she sounds like Hillary because she has no original ideas of her own OR she’s a female Democrat and they all sound the same, babbling the same meaningless nonsense, promising to fix things but never actually mentioning what they’ll fix. Pretending that being nasty is a good thing or that women are somehow oppressed because Trump or something.

We’re going to see a lot of this same claptrap over the next two years … hope you brought your barf bag.

