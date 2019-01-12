If anyone was actually surprised about CNN declining to air news that doesn’t support their anti-Trump agenda and narrative (like the story on the border from TV Station KUSI) then they haven’t been paying attention.

Sean Hannity shared the piece about KUSI from Dan Bongino’s site:

Which got the attention of all-around media nag and honorary Hall Monitor, Brian Stelter:

Hannity spreading B.S. about CNN again. @CNNPR's response: "We called several local stations to book someone for a show. We didn't end up booking any of them. That happens many times every single day. We did, however, book a reporter from KUSI for a story" in November… https://t.co/rtGj10QlN7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2019

We suppose the irony of Brian complaining about another pundit ‘spreading BS’ is lost on him.

Anyway …

Ryan Saavedra was good enough to screenshot Brian’s comments back and forth with Brian Flood and Steve Krakauer about the KUSI story and looking at it like this may in fact be one of the most hilarious things we have seen from Brian in a long while.

And what makes it even funnier is that he wasn’t trying to be funny.

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/2KH1IWUzQg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 12, 2019

‘Daily production decisions.’

Alrighty then.

Hackety hack, don’t talk back.

Epic — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 12, 2019

Beauty (and BS) are in the eye of the beholder. There is none so blind as he who refuses to see — Pam Erwin (@Pamaw57) January 12, 2019

. @brianstelter actually just commented on the sad state of the news media. Does anyone happen to know if he was able to keep a straight face while he typed that? — UnStumpable2016 (@UnStumpable_16) January 12, 2019

Lol. The daily hall monitor sure is full of freaking excuses! 24 hours. Sorry we didn’t have time to show segment that walls work. Doofus. — PartyofOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) January 12, 2019

Doofus is a nice touch, doncha think?

Good ol’ CNN.

Heh.

