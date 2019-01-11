Seems the President of our fan club, Sally Kohn, is unhappy with the fact that one of our most brilliant editors saw fit to include her adoration of Angela Davis who has recently been accused of being an anti-Semite in an article with other Davis supporters.

Somehow it’s our fault that people found her tweet worth criticizing, or as she put it, ‘Conservatives came at her.’ Because you know, we just crack a whip and people CHARGE! Ok, not really but imagine if we had that power … MWAHAHAHAHAHA.

Hey conservatives coming at me for supporting Angela Davis (uh, thanks @TwitchyTeam) tell me again how it’s only the left engaged in cancel culture and shutting down unpopular speech?!??? I’ll wait. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 10, 2019

Uh, you’re welcome?

Oh, and gold star if you recognized the play on He-Man in our headline.

Gurrrl, you're still tweeting. Learn the difference between being "shut down", and being mocked. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 10, 2019

But Conservatives SHUT HER DOWN because we made them … or something.

Nobody shut you down, Sally. They criticized you. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 10, 2019

Even Twitchy editors can fangirl … Charles C.W. Cooke is so damn cool.

Are they asking you to be kicked out of Twitter?

Asking for your Patreon account to be shut down?

Asking CNN to fire you?

Organizing mobs to go where you sleep or eat?

Saying you should be excluded from society and those that associate with you should suffer too? — Lex Costa (@LexCosta90) January 10, 2019

All no.

Nobody's trying to shut down her speech. They're just saying you shouldn't celebrate her. There's a huge difference. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) January 11, 2019

We're not ridiculing Ms. Davis, we're ridiculing you for endorsing her. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) January 11, 2019

This isn’t a left or right issue. It’s a YOU issue, in that you support someone and call that person a “HERO”, who is a flat out anti-Semite. — Dan O'Brien (@danobrien1972) January 10, 2019

What this person said. ^

You do realize that @TwitchyTeam just puts up your own tweets, right? If you don't want people arguing with you then maybe don't say dumb things? Just a thought…. Also given the fact you are tweeting this means no one has shut you down…. — New Year, Same Liberty (@Liberty_Please_) January 10, 2019

Just a thought.

Being criticized <> having your speech “shut down”. Own your mess. You defended and applauded an Anti-Semitic bigot and you got your arse handed to you for it. — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) January 10, 2019

But somehow this was all our fault.

Guess with great power comes great responsibility.

Heh.

