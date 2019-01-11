Over and over again, all we hear from the Left is that there isn’t a crisis at the border and that even if there was, a wall wouldn’t help. Then over and over again they don’t bother to explain any of the facts or reasoning behind these claims.

Which means more likely than not that they’re totally full of crap.

Dan Bongino put a challenge of sorts out to those who claim a wall won’t work …

If “walls don’t work” please explain why. And if walls don’t work what will drones or cameras do? You’ll get a nice video or movie of law-breaking with no obstruction to prevent it. This really isn’t hard. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 10, 2019

Because walls are racist and immoral and stuff, duh.

Don’t make that face at us, Lefties really do believe that nonsense.

Does @SenFeinstein’s wall work at her DC home? pic.twitter.com/51zhJ3mAsG — Steve Conover Music (@HardCoreHM) January 11, 2019

Well, Nancy’s wall is ok because she’s a Democrat.

When do we get free-range prisons monitored by drones and cameras? — Dr. Nathan 'Explosion' Stott #brutal (@N3S73) January 11, 2019

This sounds like the script for a Dwayne Johnson movie.

Someone should conduct a real live experiment to see which of the 3 options is most effective – eg, a hundred yard obstacle course. Contestant 1 has to climb over a 16 foot wall. Contestant 2 has to run past a camera. Contestant 3 has to run past a drone. Who will finish first? — E.W. Foster (@ewfottawa) January 11, 2019

We know we know!

Anybody in their right mind knows walls do work — Rick Sharp (@BeaverCreekSS) January 11, 2019

‘In their right mind’ is key phrasing, chief.

Hey guys look up… a camera thingy buzzing around up there…. I guess we should turn around and walk 2000 miles back home…. just kidding… smile and waive….

-despicable me 🤭 — Tadpole Triplett (@TadpoleTriplett) January 11, 2019

You're 100% correct, without the wall any surveillance would be useless. Anyone caught on surveillance trying to get through the wall, would at the least give law enforcement time to make apprehensions. — Hector Medina (@H_Medina403) January 11, 2019

But if Border Patrol sees them they can say stop … and then say stop again when they don’t stop.

Yup.

‘Nuff said.

