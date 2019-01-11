Over and over again, all we hear from the Left is that there isn’t a crisis at the border and that even if there was, a wall wouldn’t help. Then over and over again they don’t bother to explain any of the facts or reasoning behind these claims.

Which means more likely than not that they’re totally full of crap.

Dan Bongino put a challenge of sorts out to those who claim a wall won’t work …

Because walls are racist and immoral and stuff, duh.

Don’t make that face at us, Lefties really do believe that nonsense.

Trending

Well, Nancy’s wall is ok because she’s a Democrat.

This sounds like the script for a Dwayne Johnson movie.

We know we know!

‘In their right mind’ is key phrasing, chief.

But if Border Patrol sees them they can say stop … and then say stop again when they don’t stop.

Yup.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

We haaave THE POWER! Sally Kohn blames Twitchy because Conservatives ‘came at her’ for supporting an anti-Semite

Bless her little HEART! Joe Lieberman says he hopes AOC is NOT the future of the Democratic Party and she JUST CAN’T DEAL

Blue-check comedian Jeremy McLellan’s HILARIOUS yet informative video about Knights of Columbus REX Kamala Harris

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dan bonginoimmigrationThe WallTrump