Would seem even the Left is growing tired of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s act on Twitter. Even they realize the ‘tough girl from the Bronx’ (who really isn’t from the Bronx) act only goes so far when it comes to actually getting something done at the legislative level.

So far she hasn’t had the best of luck being taken seriously in D.C., and a big part of the reason why is the way she behaves on Twitter.

It’s gonna be awesome when @AOC turns twitter vitriol into legislation — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) January 13, 2019

He’s not wrong.

She sure talks a lot of sh*t, but what is she doing for her constituents?

This week I cosponsored bills in support of DC statehood (HR51), repeal of PAYGO, comprehensive voting reform (HR1), and a bunch of other things, so it‘s already begun. I’m dropping my first original resolution soon 🔥 it’s like a mixtape, but with way more nerdy producers https://t.co/n4ud5uLf6k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Guy just literally said he’d like to see her take her vitriol and do something with it and what does she do? Makes a ridiculous reference that once again keeps any sane person from taking her the least bit seriously. Sure, this was all cute and funny during the campaign but it’s time to get to work and put the Twitter down.

We’ve said this about Trump as well.

Sorry, not sorry.

But nothing to open the government. — Good Guy w/Guns™ (@308__Winchester) January 13, 2019

Exactly.

But you know, that’s Trump’s fault and stuff.

And then this guy popped up to tell her how to find her own legislation.

No, we’re not kidding.

A full list of your sponsored and co-sponsored bills can be found here. (And folks can set up an alert, you know, just in case). https://t.co/J4DJIln32M — Daniel Schuman (@danielschuman) January 13, 2019

Does she not know where she can find a full list of her sponsored and co-sponsored bills?

Follow this link. You can set up a @congressdotgov for email alerts for any member of congress or any particular bill. https://t.co/ElKjJk8nJz My friend @JoshData at @govtrack has a great (free) alert system that I use all the time (https://t.co/bGIZgQVFp6). — Daniel Schuman (@danielschuman) January 13, 2019

Did he just mansplain to AOC?

Heh.

And more cutsie tweets.

Tired: AOC Instagram Live notifications Wired: AOC Legislative action notifications https://t.co/qDpa40TSYK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Guess where this gets her legislatively?

There are two sure bets any person w/a brain can make and win in 2019 / 2020. One is to bet that the sun will rise in the East and set in the West. The second and more safer bet is that any bill you sponsor, co-sponsor or support will never ever become a law. — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) January 13, 2019

Bingo.

