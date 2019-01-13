Would seem even the Left is growing tired of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s act on Twitter. Even they realize the ‘tough girl from the Bronx’ (who really isn’t from the Bronx) act only goes so far when it comes to actually getting something done at the legislative level.

So far she hasn’t had the best of luck being taken seriously in D.C., and a big part of the reason why is the way she behaves on Twitter.

He’s not wrong.

She sure talks a lot of sh*t, but what is she doing for her constituents?

Guy just literally said he’d like to see her take her vitriol and do something with it and what does she do? Makes a ridiculous reference that once again keeps any sane person from taking her the least bit seriously. Sure, this was all cute and funny during the campaign but it’s time to get to work and put the Twitter down.

Trending

We’ve said this about Trump as well.

Sorry, not sorry.

Exactly.

But you know, that’s Trump’s fault and stuff.

And then this guy popped up to tell her how to find her own legislation.

No, we’re not kidding.

Does she not know where she can find a full list of her sponsored and co-sponsored bills?

Did he just mansplain to AOC?

Heh.

And more cutsie tweets.

Guess where this gets her legislatively?

Bingo.

Related:

Just FYI, she LOST: Kamala Harris interview has people comparing her to Hillary Clinton … and not in a good way

This. Is. Amazing: Clown show Brian Stelter outdoes Jim Acosta’s self-own with hot take on KUSI and the ‘sad state of digital news media’

Bless her little HEART! Joe Lieberman says he hopes AOC is NOT the future of the Democratic Party and she JUST CAN’T DEAL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMixtaperesolution