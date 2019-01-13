Good to know how hard Senate Democrats are working during the partial government shutdown and to help Puerto Rico rebuild …

Ok, writing that might have actually caused this editor some serious pain.

The picture of Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach tells us exactly how little they are working while simultaneously damaging this editor’s eyes for the rest of her life.

Dude needs a t-shirt.

ANY way, the infamous picture has been making the rounds on social media so we weren’t at all surprised when a caption contest started for said photo; we were however amused and nauseated.

Good times.

ENJOY!

Sen Menedez on the beach.

Caption this: pic.twitter.com/5gdXopTorQ — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) January 13, 2019

Nice legs, Bob. Ok, not really.

“I need more sunscreen, momma.” pic.twitter.com/9yHGwzFdnH — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) January 13, 2019

I SWEAR I have no idea where your underage daughter is at ma’am. pic.twitter.com/VnIogdk2BT — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) January 13, 2019

Not all government bodies are shutdown if you know what I mean. — Vilified Ostracized (@brakinggnus) January 13, 2019

“I have some rare Pokémon back in my room.” — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) January 13, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

No — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 13, 2019

This works.

Someone who is good at photoshop needs to work in the Chris Christie at the Beach here. — Paul Kinkel❌ (@PaulKinkel) January 13, 2019

We’re sure someone, somewhere will.

Sen Melendez, asking for the change back on his $4.75 wine cooler after he handed his companion a $5 bill — Papa Bear (@PapaB3ar1787) January 13, 2019

“So, Senator, just where is it that you’re conducting the government shutdown negotiations at the beach?” — J. B. Maguire (@J_B_Maguire) January 13, 2019

You seem nice. Are you here with your daughter or granddaughter? — Pete Lynch (@p8rlynch) January 13, 2019

D’oh.

Yeah, it is a new beach tax I passed. You give it to me directly. — Terry Baker (@TerrenceBaker1) January 13, 2019

Dude, don’t give them any ideas.

Flat Bottom Girls — Uberjoe (@uberjosephB) January 13, 2019

You make the rockin’ world go ’round.

Wait, no they don’t.

OUR BAD.

