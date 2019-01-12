Polls still show former Vice President Joe Biden well in the lead among Democrat voters looking toward 2020, but he’s staying pretty quiet and the flood of Democrats expected to run in his place has swelled a bit in the last day or so.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is set to make a formal announcement next week, but she told Van Jones on CNN in an interview to air Saturday that, yes, she’s running.

Tulsi Gabbard announces she is running for president in 2020 https://t.co/wPM6SIOhCH pic.twitter.com/Cogpmb64X8 — The Hill (@thehill) January 12, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard says she's running for president.

Compared to the current clown car circus of beer drinkers, teeth cleaners, Willie Brown daters, bleach bit users and private jet socialists, Tulsi's surprisingly normal for a Democrat.

https://t.co/agbCb4uQQP — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) January 12, 2019

Surprisingly normal, but not entirely normal: Gabbard is the congresswoman who flew to Syria and met with President Bashar al-Assad in early 2017, returning to America to call for an end to U.S. intervention: “The people of Syria are crying for peace, asking the U.S. to stop arming terrorist ‘rebels’ who are destroying Syria.” The trip was arranged with the help of the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services of Ohio.

Zero chance. — RightWinger ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@eRtwngr) January 12, 2019

Well, how about for HUD Secretary Julián Castro? He made the official announcement Saturday morning in San Antonio.

"I am running for president because it's time for new leadership, because it's time for new energy and it's time for a new commitment to make sure that the opportunities that I've had are available to every American." — @JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/sPar0L5laF — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 12, 2019

Ehhhhh. He’ll be the Scott Walker of the race — Casey de Fremery (@CapitalF) January 12, 2019

You can count on this one to ruin our health care system by giving it to all! — Debra Blankenship (@DebraBlankens19) January 12, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Julian Castro joins field of announced 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who won’t come close to winning nomination. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) January 12, 2019

And we all know that Sen. Kamala Harris has her eye on the White House, and though she hasn’t announced her candidacy, sources say she might be waiting for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

California Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, sources tell @KCBSRadio https://t.co/BTc3ZO9hm6 pic.twitter.com/iQTceVfUos — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2019

CBS News reports:

Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, sources close to her told KCBS Radio. She’ll announce her candidacy on or around Martin Luther King Day, probably at a campaign rally in Oakland, the sources said. … The debate within her camp has been how, and where, to launch her campaign. The tentative plan is for Harris to enter the race with a campaign rally in the city where she was born and began her legal career. … Harris’ team wants maximum exposure for her campaign kickoff, and has been scouting for a telegenic location that could give her a “Springfield moment” akin to Barack Obama’s campaign launch in 2007 at the Old State Capitol in Illinois.

In an amusing bit, sources say Harris has been advised not to kick off her campaign in San Francisco. Democratic strategist Darry Sragow told CBS News, “San Francisco is viewed as a very nutty place by people outside of California, and frankly, by a lot of people inside California” … which makes it the perfect backdrop for Harris.

She won't make it past the primaries. — Doug Quixote (@DeTroyes1) January 10, 2019

Can’t wait for her skeletons to come out — Mark Thompson (@Tommy29gun) January 10, 2019

She is not a candidate who can win. — Cynthia Thomas (@golfergal69) January 10, 2019

Someone under 70 years old? No way! — Jim O'Connell (@Jim_OConnell) January 10, 2019

She is a polarizing figure who has driven away moderates who didn’t know her until the Kavanaugh fiasco. — 💪🏻Greg🇺🇸 (@greg73017) January 10, 2019

Strongest entry into the presidential field thus far — – . .- .-.. (@trouseredapes) January 10, 2019

America is in dire need of an infusion of West Coast-driven democracy and Harris is just the candidate to Bring. It. On. — Kimberly Willardson (@kimberrry) January 10, 2019

“West Coast-driven democracy?” No thank you.

The Barack Obama effect. Now any good-looking average Democrat think they have a shot.

As a Conservative, we can only pray that this family breaker is given their ticket. The landslide victory for Trump would be record breaking. — Golf*Oscar*Delta*Delta*Yankee (@big_goddy) January 10, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is almost certainly going to run, seeing how she’s tried to clean up the mess surrounding her Cherokee ancestry, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand looks like she’s setting up a campaign headquarters, and we’re still waiting on Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker, who does absolutely nothing but grandstand.

Plus around 50 other Democrats whose names escape us at the moment.

Related: