Ted Cruz had a few ‘choice words’ for Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi about the government shutdown, and by choice words we mean he kicked them in the proverbial political teeth.

Watch.

“This is now the second Schumer shutdown in a year. He forced one earlier because he wanted to see amnesty. He forced the second one because he wants to see open borders.” –@SenTedCruz pic.twitter.com/4griTaDkC8 — GOP (@GOP) January 12, 2019

The part about how Chuck and Nancy both approved funding for the border wall in the amount of $40 BILLION just a few years ago says SO MUCH about what they’re doing now. And considering how grossly huge our federal budget (sorry, Continuing Resolution) is, $5 BILLION is a drop in the bucket.

Which is sad in and of itself but that’s another article entirely.

Now watch the Left those their damn minds:

Wrong. This is the #TrumpShutdown. You can try to spin any way you like, but this is all on the POTUS and the GOP. — HSchouten EX-GOP (@HSchouten) January 13, 2019

Takes two to tango, chief.

Dear idiots: The shutdown is 100% Trump. the senate passed 100 to 0 to keep gov open…Ryan was called to White House and came out saying he would not put that bill up for vote as .@realDonaldTrump said he wouldn't sign it. If House passed it, it would still be on Trump's desk! — Chris of Covfefe (@Mywifeissmarter) January 12, 2019

Dear Idiots.

Oh, the irony.

Hey, Raphael! You helped pass a bill with no wall funding unanimously just a few days before the President decided to shut down the government! — Steven R. Green (@athens_lawyer) January 13, 2019

Called him Raphael, how edgy.

Omg 🤦‍♀️ Democrats only have had the house for 12 days… tell @senatemajldr to hold a vote! Do your job! — Annya (@annyajean) January 12, 2019

Some would say he IS doing his job.

But we digress.

PROPAGANDA ALERT !!! — BlackCrowMusicGroup (@JimHyatt) January 12, 2019

This will never get old.

If you watch the segment, Ted doesn’t say anything about Trump not being at fault, he just points out that Chuck (and Nancy) have played a part in shutting down the government and that Chuck has a history of doing it when he doesn’t get his way. *shrug*

Truth hurts.

