Mollie Hemingway shared a piece from The Epoch Times about some significant new info coming out about Lisa Page. You guys remember Lisa, right? Peter Strzok’s alleged sweetheart who was tweeting back and forth with him about how much they hated Trump … among other things.

If what is being reported here is true we’re talking about a lot more than a few texts from unprofessional FBI agents though, just sayin’.

If true, significant new info, such as: Lisa Page went on London trip, worked directly for DOJ's Bruce Ohr for more than 5 years, had met Nellie Ohr, who worked for Clinton-funded Fusion GPS. Bruce took Fusion/Steele's info after he'd been "fired" by FBI. https://t.co/IShFnluaXu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 11, 2019

From The Epoch Times:

Transcripts of two closed-door testimonies by Lisa Page, the former assistant general counsel at the FBI, have provided new insights into the actions of the FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ), and others—including CIA Director John Brennan—regarding their investigation of Donald Trump. Other key points in Page’s testimony before Congress: • The FBI appears to have considered investigating President Trump for obstruction of justice both before and after FBI Director James Comey was fired. • Page says the DOJ refused to pursue “gross-negligence” charges against Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server to send classified information.

DOJ refused to pursue Hillary.

Color us shocked.

Page testified that she joined the team of special counsel Robert Mueller around May 18, 2017—and that FBI agent Peter Strzok was considered for inclusion shortly thereafter. Page’s role was to “bridge the gap and transition between what we as a team knew and the evidence that we had gathered to date on the collusion investigation and sort of imparting that knowledge to the new special counsel team,” she said.

Lots in here about Steele's information operation (secretly funded by Clinton) being passed around in Obama administration, special counsel investigation spun up less for Russia than to protect McCabe from facing same fate as Comey, etc. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 11, 2019

Holy cow.

That is one hell of a story if accurate 🤦‍♂️ — Buddy McMahan (@BuddyMcMahan) January 11, 2019

Grab your popcorn, folks.

