It’s Monday morning and the media/left wakes up from their weekend binger to find they just helped debunk Russia Gate… https://t.co/hQm03xQzhu — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) January 14, 2019

From The Federalist:

In a Friday night news dump, the New York Times revealed the FBI’s surprisingly flimsy justification for launching a retaliatory investigation into President Donald Trump, their chief adversary during their recent troubled era. Admitting there is no actual evidence for their probe into whether Trump “worked for the Russians,” FBI officials instead cited their foreign policy differences with him, his lawful firing of bungling FBI Director James Comey, and alarm that he accurately revealed to the American public that he was told he wasn’t under investigation by the FBI, when they preferred to hide that fact.

The news was treated as a bombshell, and it was, but not for the reasons many thought. It wasn’t news that the FBI had launched the investigation. Just last month, CNN reported that top FBI officials opened an investigation into Trump after the lawful firing of Comey because Trump “ needed to be reined in ,” a shocking admission of abuse of power by our nation’s top law enforcement agency.

