Covering Sean Spicier for the first time in 2019 is truly a breath of fresh air … ok, so that’s not entirely true BECAUSE it’s freakin’ cold outside and there is no fresh air to be had unless we go outside and freeze our arses off BUT it’s still nice to see our favorite parody account kicking ass and taking names.
Truth be told, usually covering one account so much can grow boring even for a Twitchy editor but time and time again this editor goes back to Spicier’s timeline for a laugh.
And a story.
We hope you enjoy these new tweets from our old favorite and laugh as much as we did reading them.
Bustard? pic.twitter.com/28UkFV6UK5
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 14, 2019
YEAH, YOU STUPID HEAD!
She really thought she had him here, too.
That’s the best.
#MeToo pic.twitter.com/99qem9dEJB
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 13, 2019
*dead*
Must be Senator Warren’s burner pic.twitter.com/FPwtSU6kIH
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 13, 2019
We were thinking a Hillary sock but we’re pretty sure she would use ING on the end of the f-word. She’s proper that way.
Rubles are forever pic.twitter.com/om2VKxHi5h
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 13, 2019
These Rubles ain’t gonna spend themselves, pal.
Ego seems to be a problem for a bunch of people, Mr Author-Freelance Journalist-Instructor pic.twitter.com/mrTOI6W24I
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 12, 2019
That’s a lot of hyphens.
I’m no quitter pic.twitter.com/U3vMblirWh
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 12, 2019
HE’LL NEVER STOP … wait, what?
I am in this convo tho pic.twitter.com/PS9HdK7ZB2
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 10, 2019
Ha!
Speaking of mutilating yourself in public pic.twitter.com/d1lAZgMtAk
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 8, 2019
Such a bad visual.
They’re not falling for parodies if that’s what you mean pic.twitter.com/SRmLw8Yy17
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 8, 2019
OK, NOW WE’RE OFFICIALLY DEAD.
Thanks a lot, Spicey.
The Obama Library? pic.twitter.com/4jdxHKUMCE
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 7, 2019
D’oh!
Impressive use of you’re and your atleast pic.twitter.com/ujYBhHr7PW
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 7, 2019
Right? Gold star for grammar. Content, not so much.
A simple “you’re right” would suffice pic.twitter.com/gQuIOhndL4
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 7, 2019
Followed by, ‘Sir’.
We agree.
Mr. Spicer apologizes to Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/ittjra2XLU
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 6, 2019
EL OH EL.
Got me there pic.twitter.com/5rpKUnFM58
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 6, 2019
The RBG avi gave this person away.
Give it an hour…it’ll come to you pic.twitter.com/X4gpi3lK9f
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 4, 2019
No, it won’t.
Not as good as your tweeting pic.twitter.com/uwRkVXeMg5
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 4, 2019
Ouch.
You think closer to Valentine’s Day? pic.twitter.com/ktP5aJR2HD
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 3, 2019
Nope…just naturally smart pic.twitter.com/NYUkseEs1Q
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 3, 2019
It comes naturally. Yup.
Once? pic.twitter.com/wrlo51qpnd
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 3, 2019
At least twice.
Already tried that. My religion says a marriage is between a man and a woman…you called me a bigot pic.twitter.com/DzMcp7tdGr
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 3, 2019
You’re pic.twitter.com/Ya3ucIDdp4
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 2, 2019
Was that even English?
So it did go well? pic.twitter.com/udFzaxcmeR
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 2, 2019
Think I should have gone with “taking a big risk”? pic.twitter.com/bXY4kDcGJd
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 2, 2019
Is that guy wearing a vest with no shirt?
Thanks, Mr Cox! pic.twitter.com/9bwgOv5Dk2
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 1, 2019
Right?
You haven’t even heard the best part yet pic.twitter.com/ioHgxTrsMp
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 1, 2019
Ooh, ooh … WE KNOW what the best part is!
Obama? pic.twitter.com/lVTJm9zkhX
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 31, 2018
So good.
