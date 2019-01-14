Covering Sean Spicier for the first time in 2019 is truly a breath of fresh air … ok, so that’s not entirely true BECAUSE it’s freakin’ cold outside and there is no fresh air to be had unless we go outside and freeze our arses off BUT it’s still nice to see our favorite parody account kicking ass and taking names.

Truth be told, usually covering one account so much can grow boring even for a Twitchy editor but time and time again this editor goes back to Spicier’s timeline for a laugh.

And a story.

We hope you enjoy these new tweets from our old favorite and laugh as much as we did reading them.

YEAH, YOU STUPID HEAD!

She really thought she had him here, too.

That’s the best.

*dead*

Must be Senator Warren’s burner pic.twitter.com/FPwtSU6kIH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 13, 2019

We were thinking a Hillary sock but we’re pretty sure she would use ING on the end of the f-word. She’s proper that way.

Rubles are forever pic.twitter.com/om2VKxHi5h — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 13, 2019

These Rubles ain’t gonna spend themselves, pal.

Ego seems to be a problem for a bunch of people, Mr Author-Freelance Journalist-Instructor pic.twitter.com/mrTOI6W24I — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 12, 2019

That’s a lot of hyphens.

HE’LL NEVER STOP … wait, what?

I am in this convo tho pic.twitter.com/PS9HdK7ZB2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 10, 2019

Ha!

Speaking of mutilating yourself in public pic.twitter.com/d1lAZgMtAk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 8, 2019

Such a bad visual.

They’re not falling for parodies if that’s what you mean pic.twitter.com/SRmLw8Yy17 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 8, 2019

OK, NOW WE’RE OFFICIALLY DEAD.

Thanks a lot, Spicey.

D’oh!

Impressive use of you’re and your atleast pic.twitter.com/ujYBhHr7PW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 7, 2019

Right? Gold star for grammar. Content, not so much.

A simple “you’re right” would suffice pic.twitter.com/gQuIOhndL4 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 7, 2019

Followed by, ‘Sir’.

We agree.

Mr. Spicer apologizes to Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/ittjra2XLU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 6, 2019

EL OH EL.

Got me there pic.twitter.com/5rpKUnFM58 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 6, 2019

The RBG avi gave this person away.

Give it an hour…it’ll come to you pic.twitter.com/X4gpi3lK9f — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 4, 2019

No, it won’t.

Not as good as your tweeting pic.twitter.com/uwRkVXeMg5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 4, 2019

Ouch.

You think closer to Valentine’s Day? pic.twitter.com/ktP5aJR2HD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 3, 2019

It comes naturally. Yup.

At least twice.

Already tried that. My religion says a marriage is between a man and a woman…you called me a bigot pic.twitter.com/DzMcp7tdGr — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 3, 2019

Was that even English?

So it did go well? pic.twitter.com/udFzaxcmeR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 2, 2019

Think I should have gone with “taking a big risk”? pic.twitter.com/bXY4kDcGJd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 2, 2019

Is that guy wearing a vest with no shirt?

Right?

You haven’t even heard the best part yet pic.twitter.com/ioHgxTrsMp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 1, 2019

Ooh, ooh … WE KNOW what the best part is!

So good.

