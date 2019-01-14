We don’t often see Guy Benson take someone apart on Twitter because that’s not usually his schtick. Guy is more the informative, informed, rational person you see on Twitter schooling people with facts and ideas.

But every once in a while he comes out swinging and BOY HOWDY, when he does it’s a glorious thing.

Take for example …

@LindseyGrahamSC just got fact checked by Chris Wallace on @FoxNews about WHY senate rules for judicial appointees were changed. The result? Graham pulled off his mic and ended the interview in a huff — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 13, 2019

Yeah, about that.

This simply did not happen, as the video clearly demonstrates. Journalism professors should do better. https://t.co/zb4ajeKd9X https://t.co/Jz8GJ0KSWV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2019

Considering the state of journalism these days is anyone surprised Dr. Johnson didn’t do better? Just sayin’.

Nice try Ben….I saw it live and the full video was caught by Rawstory hours later https://t.co/4QLKDg3fIR — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 13, 2019

Well heck, if RawStory says so.

K.

And um … that’s not his name.

My name is not Ben. I watched the entire thing. You entirely misrepresented Wallace’s “fact check,” Graham did not leave in a huff, and he started taking off his mic after he thought the interview was over. The longer video does not help your case. https://t.co/30XiCO2mqL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2019

This is not going well for Dr. Johnson.

Ben, Bob, Guy Smiley whatever your name is. Honestly I only skimmed your handle since I tend to ignore "liberal journalism professor" hot take generators. Graham got annoyed pulled off his mic and even Wallace noted it. Nice armchair quarterbacking though — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 13, 2019

Oh, that’s right, he’s too important to pay attention to the name of the person he’s debating. Sure.

Academia on display, folks.

I hope you teach your students to get people’s names right. The only hot take here is your misrepresentation. Wallace contextualized Graham’s (accurate) point about Reid, LG got the last word, then there was an awkward silence when LG thought the segment was over. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2019

Journalism professors should absolutely care about getting someone’s name right considering that’s part of their bread and butter. And see what we mean about when Guy really lets loose? IT IS SO ON.

Let's make a deal – you don't tell me how to teach and I won't tell you how to comprehend obvious human interactions because you clearly missed them in that segment https://t.co/NmG4Ji9n5R — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 13, 2019

Uh-oh, someone touched a nerve.

No deal, professor. You are in the wrong & doubling down. I urge people to watch the back-and-forth in question (starting ~12:30 through the end) & decide who is misrepresenting this exchange. https://t.co/2QtjVKm4bc https://t.co/kOsBZTplgw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2019

We almost felt sorry for this prof when Guy was done with him. Almost.

I saw it Guy. You are right and the professor is clearly wrong. The interview was clearly over when Graham starts to unclip his mike. https://t.co/jKqGaWGq5t — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 14, 2019

Ouch, with the assist from Brit Hume even.

Epic.

