Remember when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed a HUD employee stopped by her office to tell her how broke he and his family were but that she should keep fighting against the racist, immoral wall? And remember how we all made fun of her because there was NO WAY that was true?

Rep. Rashida Tlaib just told AOC to hold her beer.

So hard going through the airport today. I looked into the eyes of our workers who deserve better. A TSA officer said: "Don't stop fighting. Keep it up." I broke down & felt the weight of the responsibility on me. I will never become numb to the human impact. We must end this. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 14, 2019

So moving.

So dramatic.

So much bullsh*t.

Like epic amounts of bullsh*t. In fact, a giant, well-fed bull would walk by, see Rashida’s tweet and say, ‘Great GOTHAM, that’s a lot of bullsh*t!’

‘Don’t stop fighting.’

Alrighty then.

Pass a budget. That was easy — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 15, 2019

Allocate $5 Billion for the border.

You can, Easily, vote to authorize spending for a wall. — Red Eye Blasey Ford Robot (@Red_Eye_Robot) January 15, 2019

Easy.

Seems we’re not the only ones not buying it.

Ooh, a diagram.

Nice.

You forgot to start with "Once Upon a Time" and end with "And they lived happily ever after " — Sharlow (@sharlow_2) January 15, 2019

And they lived happily ever after is a nice touch.

I’ll take “Things that never happened” for $800, Alex! pic.twitter.com/339GIetTZ2 — Jesse Kasten (@ShenanigansMom) January 15, 2019

Do you think anyone but the most gullible believe one word of this? Good lord. — DeeInHouston 🏙 (@DeeInHouston) January 15, 2019

Well, Democrats did vote for her so there are definitely some gullible people out there.

LOL this didn't happen — Allen (@raiderbrowns88) January 15, 2019

I would bet my life and all my McNuggs this never happened — 16 Handles fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) January 15, 2019

Dude, the McNuggs? NOOOOOO.

Were you coming back from Puerto Rico where you were partying with the lobbyists? — MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) January 15, 2019

So you'll vote for border security. A step in the right direction! — Bob Warren (@BleuMnM) January 15, 2019

Super woke TSA now? Good story, bro…. — 🍗🎄O Acosta, My Acosta..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 15, 2019

We don’t believe her either … as if you couldn’t tell.

