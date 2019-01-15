John Kasich is officially a contributor at CNN.

Hey, if that means he won’t be annoying us by trying to run for president in 2020 we are totally good with that. It’s not like we took him all that seriously in the first place so really CNN is a perfect fit if you think about it.

I thought he was a CNN contributor already. https://t.co/DKlQhZwTou — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 15, 2019

From Axios:

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is joining CNN as a contributor, serving as an analyst across the network, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker told his team Tuesday morning. The big picture: The 66-year-old Kasich, a former U.S. House member, has been one of cable news’ most in-demand Republican voices as the party’s only likely primary challenger to President Trump. John Weaver, a longtime Kasich adviser, told Axios: “The governor has strong insights to help guide conversations in our country in a positive direction and this new partnership with CNN gives him a great platform to do so.”

Strong insights.

Most in-demand Republican voices?

FOR REAL.

Okie dokie.

Two signings today in cable news: Former Gov. John Kasich to join CNN and former Sen. Claire McCaskill is now with MSNBC. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 15, 2019

McCaskill went to MSNBC?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, ouch, our sides.

Perfect it. Where he belongs. He's a self serving brat. Takes his ball and goes home if he doesn't get his way.https://t.co/EdxhUyP2ii — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 15, 2019

Also, not only did Kasich sign with CNN but he got himself a Hollywood agent.

Kasich signs with top Hollywood talent agency https://t.co/lrd8vgdYTt pic.twitter.com/NgCQG5SMF2 — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2019

The jokes are literally writing themselves.

Thanks for that, John-Boy.

Just announced: John Kasich is joining @CNN as senior political commentator. His first appearance will be tonight on @CuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/pDzlGjTuFk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2019

Well, we’ll be looking forward to that.

Not.

