Gosh, it seems like only yesterday when Montel Williams implied this editor was a prostitute in a tweet, which he then deleted before blocking said editor.

Good times.

Would appear Mr. Williams went after a few targets this time around, starting with Laura Loomer who hopped Nancy Pelosi’s fence to protest open borders.

Montel Williams suggesting the police "tase" Laura Loomer. For reference. pic.twitter.com/T4xEH3FCOK — FuctupMike (@FuctupMike) January 14, 2019

Technically this was four words … but we get the picture.

Oh, and pardon us for using screenshots but it would appear Montel deleted these tweets but as we all know, Twitter is forever.

Will Montel Williams be banned from Twitter for his call for violence against Laura Loomer? pic.twitter.com/NjnpQxRFqq — Donald J. Trump (@VeryBestTrump) January 14, 2019

So in his own words he just called for a child to be tased.

Alrighty then.

If people got to tase people whose bullshit they were tired of, you’d be in some trouble. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) January 14, 2019

Oof.

Oh but that wasn’t all that crossed our timeline from Montel. From the look of his tweet, it seems Montel went after Jack Posobiec’s infant child.

Montel Williams is having a complete meltdown right now My family will pray for him pic.twitter.com/UQvlViWX9u — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2019

Look, there is NEVER EVER a good reason to dunk on a baby.

Never.

If Montel wants to go after Jack that’s fine but c’mon, leave the eight-month-old out of it.

This is just messed up Get help, @Montel_Williams pic.twitter.com/PFcaIY1Mel — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 14, 2019

Here’s TV personality and former Naval officer @Montel_Williams attacking the looks of a small baby because he doesn’t like his daddy’s politics. pic.twitter.com/Ao0fjrhihM — in the distance, sirens (@tomalday) January 14, 2019

And then finally Montel accused conservative activist and all-around badass Scott Presler of being a meth head. Oh, and then he called him a woman …

No, @Montel_Williams, you don't just get to delete a libelous tweet accusing me of doing drugs. You should be ashamed of yourself. pic.twitter.com/S6TAUiZtR5 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 15, 2019

As usual, Montel did not like being called out for his own tweets.

Only 13 minutes and look at that ratio @Montel_Williams pic.twitter.com/2L4iWHAqEA — Cassandra Fairbanks ✌️ (@CassandraRules) January 15, 2019

Look at how he speaks to women also! Sick dude! pic.twitter.com/smE4AxuDd6 — Zach Valentine 🇺🇸 (@znvalentine) January 15, 2019

Some things never change.

Related:

She’s ADORBS! Blue-check pro-abort compares abortion to miscarriage and gets LEVELED by Ben Shapiro and SCIENCE

Calling so much BS! Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s WOKE TSA officer story gives AOC’s WOKE HUD employee story a run for its money

‘I’m no QUITTER’! Sean Spicier tweets about Dems lounging in PR during shutdown, Elizabeth Warren, plus fed workers and Lefties SPAZ