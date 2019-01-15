It’s like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez officially has an origin story.

Standing Rock inspired Ocasio-Cortez to run. That's the power of protest | Rebecca Solnit https://t.co/mG5STSOFzI — Lakota Country Times (@Lakota_Timez) January 14, 2019

From The Guardian:

On a cold day this January, I was thinking again about that conversation as I contemplated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to run for office. “I first started considering running for Congress, actually, at Standing Rock in North Dakota,” she said late last year. “It was really from that crucible of activism where I saw people putting their lives on the line … for people they’ve never met and never known. When I saw that, I knew that I had to do something more.”

Who knew?

What makes this story all the more interesting was a tweet from an account called Dr. Katherine Crocker, who took issue with something AOC had said about America being a nation of immigrants.

And then she went and called the US a “nation of immigrants” Cool, cool. https://t.co/Y0lBBl6aql — Dr. Katherine Crocker isn’t quite on hiatus (@cricketcrocker) January 15, 2019

Cool, cool.

Identity politics can get sticky, eh AOC?

I’m not saying @AOC is a bad person, but I have yet to see her apologize and make it right. Til she does, this sudden hearkening to #NoDAPL makes it seem more like she wants to get mileage out of Indigenous people than form any sort of respectful partnership. — Dr. Katherine Crocker isn’t quite on hiatus (@cricketcrocker) January 15, 2019

Fair points.

At the end of the day, even AOC is a politician and like any other politician, it’s about what they can get out of relationships and situations.

Sorry, not sorry.

Ps @AOC I personally am rooting for the easy and important step of apologizing. Especially if you claim #NoDAPL as inspiration I don’t want you to fail, but so far you’re failing us, in a way that has a LOT of optics similarities to other politicians. Please do the right thing — Dr. Katherine Crocker isn’t quite on hiatus (@cricketcrocker) January 15, 2019

This was actually a really respectful and nice way to call AOC out.

Kudos.

Anyone (ahem white liberal and leftist followers) wants to get on board this and separately @ her to ask politely, signaling “reasonable person”, for an apology for that….please feel free. — Dr. Katherine Crocker isn’t quite on hiatus (@cricketcrocker) January 15, 2019

Seems it worked:

Thank you for pointing this out. I often in public remarks preceded this by saying “with the exception of Native peoples and African Americans,” but apologize for leaving it out of this tweet. I’ll be more careful moving forward! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 15, 2019

Ok, so we appreciate that AOC apologized, as did the good doctor.

Thank you so much, this means the world to me. Truly, truly. — Dr. Katherine Crocker isn’t quite on hiatus (@cricketcrocker) January 15, 2019

Maybe she’s starting to grow up just a little?

Naaaah.

