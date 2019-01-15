Texas is doing something right. Between the newly-bearded Ted Cruz (YES, this editor digs the beard!) to the badass new Rep. Dan Crenshaw with the eye patch, these guys LOOK like they are there to chew bubble gum and fight, and they’re almost out of bubble gum.

Seriously.

Watch Crenshaw talk about the GOP’s plan for border security:

Gosh, this doesn’t sound racist or immoral at all. Wonder why Chuch Schumer and Nancy Pelosi keep saying otherwise.

Heh.

Trending

And we could definitely use a little more sensible these days.

Bingo.

The Democrats want people to believe it’s just about a big cement wall, that way they can keep pretending Trump wants to keep the brown people out of this country. If they start to actually talk about real security requests from the GOP then the Dems look like the petty, pandering, political pimps they really are.

Say that five times fast.

Related:

‘You’re a d*ck in real life!’ Kathy Griffin picks a fight with Don Cheadle, tells him to ‘fear her’ annnd we are officially DEAD

LOST IT: Montel Williams wants Laura Loomer tased, smears Scott Presler as a druggie, and DUNKS on 8-month-old baby

She’s ADORBS! Blue-check pro-abort compares abortion to miscarriage and gets LEVELED by Ben Shapiro and SCIENCE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityfox newsRep. Dan Crenshaw