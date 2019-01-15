Texas is doing something right. Between the newly-bearded Ted Cruz (YES, this editor digs the beard!) to the badass new Rep. Dan Crenshaw with the eye patch, these guys LOOK like they are there to chew bubble gum and fight, and they’re almost out of bubble gum.

Seriously.

Watch Crenshaw talk about the GOP’s plan for border security:

Joined @Foxnewsnight yesterday to discuss border security. Our multifaceted approach includes a wall, but is so much more than that. It's a realistic, reasonable solution. pic.twitter.com/X64TYTNAxO — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 12, 2019

Gosh, this doesn’t sound racist or immoral at all. Wonder why Chuch Schumer and Nancy Pelosi keep saying otherwise.

Heh.

Sensible AF! You’re going places, sir! — Hepatitis M (@OohMyNose) January 12, 2019

And we could definitely use a little more sensible these days.

Realistic and reasonable solutions are pesky barriers to the @DNC only goal… power and control. — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) January 13, 2019

Bingo.

Thank you, sir, both for your service and leading on this important issue. Please be the voice of clarity and purpose. Too many low-informed people think the entire $5.6B request is for a wall. It goes well beyond that, and you and your fellow R’s need to preach it constantly. — Just Dave (@david_amrine) January 12, 2019

The Democrats want people to believe it’s just about a big cement wall, that way they can keep pretending Trump wants to keep the brown people out of this country. If they start to actually talk about real security requests from the GOP then the Dems look like the petty, pandering, political pimps they really are.

Say that five times fast.

