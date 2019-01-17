Man, it is going to be a long, unbearable, exhausting, painful, annoying, backasswards, ridiculous BUT hilarious two years until the 2020 Election. It feels like we just stopped writing about the 2016 election and yet here we are, knee-deep in crazy and puff pieces about Kamala Harris.

Good ol’ ABC, front and center making Kamala out to be some sort of feminist icon (yawn):

Potential 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris shares advice for young women: "Don’t let anybody tell you who you are, you tell them who you are." https://t.co/VpSjubKg1z pic.twitter.com/QPeU0NDnmf — ABC News (@ABC) January 17, 2019

Maybe Kamala isn’t the BEST person to pass advice on to young women … just sayin’.

From ABC News:

Sen. Kamala Harris, who went from being the daughter of immigrants to a potential 2020 presidential candidate, said in an interview with “Good Morning America” that she finds her political strength in knowing that “if it’s worth fighting for, then it’s a fight worth having.”

*sigh*

Harris said that a lot of the courage she has to fight for what she believes comes from her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who instilled within her many of the values that continue to influence her political career to this day. “A lot of the courage I have comes from my mother,” Harris said. “My mother raised us with a belief that we could do anything. Her point was don’t let anybody tell you who you are, you tell them who you are.”

We can’t wait for the stories about how Kamala saved a bunch of orphans and nuns from a grizzly bear.

Good advice. If you're a pro-life, conservative woman, don't let feminists try to dictate who you are or what you should believe. https://t.co/g8ssuszdB2 — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 17, 2019

DRAG HER!

AMEN! — Mary Howle (née Green) (@MaryHowle) January 17, 2019

"Unless, of course, you don't vote for our candidate with a vagina, are pro-life, think outside the restrictive hive-minded lib-feminist box. Then we will insult your intelligence, belittle you, spit at your husband/family, demonize you, stomp on you, & leave you for dead." FIFY — Maggie (@drillanwr) January 17, 2019

And it wasn’t just Conservative women who had a thing or two to say about this bit of fluff:

The real absurdity here is that @ABC found this newsworthy. — Norvell Rose (@NorvR) January 17, 2019

BUT TRUMP.

See, that could work here.

Did you report this piece as an in kind contribution? Are you guys a registered Super PAC? — Jake R. (@jaker1419) January 17, 2019

Harris' advice for young men: don't join the Knights of Columbus if you hope to serve as a Federal judge. — Jason (@jasonhsv) January 17, 2019

Ha!

This is "News"? A puff piece about a leftist Senator from California who wants to be President? But nah, no bias here. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 17, 2019

Nah, no bias. Not one bit.

