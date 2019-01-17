What a tangled web we weave … yadda yadda yadda.

While Americans are distracted by Trump serving Clemson players fast food and the government shut down, things keep moving right along with the various investigations around the 2016 election. Not that you’d know it with the way the mainstream media is ignoring this story, but Bruce Ohr apparently provided some stunning (damning?!) testimony.

Stunning Bruce Ohr Testimony Reveals Top DOJ Officials Knew About Steele In 2016 https://t.co/RYH5oScoXR via @SaraCarterDC — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 17, 2019

From SaraCarter.com:

Three top Senior Justice Department officials, two who are senior prosecutors on Robert Mueller’ Special Counsel, met with Bruce Ohr in the summer of 2016, well before the FBI sought a FISA warrant on a Trump campaign official. Ohr informed the trio of DOJ officials about his close contact with former British Spy Christopher Steele, whose dossier was used as the bulk of evidence to obtain the warrant to spy on Carter Page.

Hrm.

That’s odd.

Oh, and Byron York seems to agree.

Odd: Bruce Ohr said he told McCabe, Page, Strzok, Weissmann, Ahmad, and Swartz about Steele dossier shortly after July 30 meeting w/Steele. Yet we've heard that FBI Crossfire Hurricane team didn't know about dossier until September. https://t.co/o2w7COfBSh — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 17, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

The Ohr testimony sheds new light on an old question about the dossier: Who knew about it, and when? It has long been known that Steele talked to an FBI official in early July 2016. It was also known that Ohr talked to Steele on July 30. But it was not known who else knew about the dossier at the time. Indeed, there have been many reports that knowledge of the dossier was tightly limited; the FBI agents working on Crossfire Hurricane, the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, reportedly did not know about the dossier until September 2016. The Ohr testimony suggests that not only did top FBI officials know about the dossier, but top Justice Department officials did, too. And two of them, Weissmann and Ahmad, went on to work for Mueller.

Ummm … we’re not super well-versed on this here Deep State ‘stuff’ but gosh golly and gee, this seems like a big deal.

The walls are starting to close in for those involved. Their protests and claims of innocence do not stand up to a good old common sense look at the facts. Please keep on with your reporting. — Thomas M Fountain (@ThomasMFountain) January 17, 2019

Someone is not telling the truth…. — S Hanling (@SBC1990) January 17, 2019

In other news, water is still wet.

They can't keep track of all the lies. #FactsMatter — Jeff Garrett (@jeffgarrett1999) January 17, 2019

The nice thing about telling the truth is you never have to try and REMEMBER it. It just IS.

Looks like Ohr has flipped on McCabe. If anyone in the small group gets prosecuted, it’s McCabe. I suspect indictments come out after OIG FISA Report. pic.twitter.com/l5yhK1erjb — Ian Clancy⏱ (@Iclancy82) January 17, 2019

Something strange is definitely afoot a the Circle K.

