As Twitchy readers know, Twitter was full of peeps sharing their heartfelt stories about dealing with the TSA as a response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s ridiculous story about the woke TSA agent she tweeted out a couple of days ago:

So hard going through the airport today. I looked into the eyes of our workers who deserve better. A TSA officer said: "Don't stop fighting. Keep it up." I broke down & felt the weight of the responsibility on me. I will never become numb to the human impact. We must end this. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 14, 2019

‘Don’t stop fighting. Keep it up.’

Right.

Ben Shapiro shared a fairly touching and patriotic moment with TSA of his own:

Just went through security at the airport. TSA agent turned to me with tears in his eyes, and said, "Sir, please take off your belt." — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 16, 2019

Heh.

So MOST people understood this was a joke because most people aren’t thin-skinned, angry, emotional, looking-for-a-reason-to-be-outraged Leftists … like Adam Best.

Who didn’t seem to get the joke.

Wait, aren’t conservatives like you always claiming that it’s the left who mocks working class people? — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 16, 2019

Dude.

via GIPHY

It’s a JOKE.

Adam didn't get the joke. Everyone point and laugh at Adam. https://t.co/1q70xI3u0y — Ord lang syne (@OrdyPackard) January 17, 2019

Done.

Ben responded:

You dolt, I'm not mocking the TSA agents, I'm mocking the idiot politicians who keep tweeting about their fictional deep conversations with TSA agents. https://t.co/Zno7YigUFG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 17, 2019

Seems ol’ Adam still didn’t get it.

Ben Shapiro calling me a dolt won’t change the fact that his lame ass joke turned TSA workers who are suffering because of Trump’s wall hissy fit into a punchline. https://t.co/WUn9DaRt3d — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 17, 2019

Holy crap, right?

You’re really bad at attempting a joke and then doubling down when it doesn’t work. The Mike Pence thing and now this. Think of a tweet, count to ten, then delete it. It has to be easier than having everyone call you out for being such a dingleberry. — Will Perkins (@willperkins58) January 17, 2019

Oh yeah, Adam is the guy who claimed Pence was a homophobe who looked uncomfortable swearing in Kyrsten Sinema who is openly bisexual, which was clearly not the case if and when you watched the video.

But hey, he keeps getting back up on that horse or something, right?

Ok, sometimes Twitter is still fun.

Sometimes.

