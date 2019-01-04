It all started here, with a tweet from Martha MacCallum sharing findings from the Parkland shooting commission and announcing that Dana Loesch would be joining her to discuss.

Notice the commission found that arming some highly-trained teachers would help prevent school shootings, so you know the gun-grabbers were ALREADY losing their sh*t even before Dana was interviewed about it.

Parkland shooting commission finds that arming some highly-trained teachers would help prevent school shootings. @DLoesch joins me tonight. — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) January 3, 2019

Did we mention they lost their sh*t?

Fox News has NRA spokesperson @DLoesch on to talk about using the Parkland shooting to push to arm teachers pic.twitter.com/HC8bisvIuL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2019

No, Aaron. She was on to talk about the Parkland shooting commission and their findings which include the point that arming teachers would prevent school shootings. If he’d actually watched the segment instead of throwing a tantrum because Dana was on Fox he might have realized that.

But no, he was far too busy feeding the gun-grabbing rage machine.

This is the America @DLoesch and the @NRA want. A country where we build schools like warzones and teachers engage in firefights. Because, “freedom,” apparently. https://t.co/THpP6iiflh — Mike Spangenberg (@MikeSpangenberg) January 4, 2019

Dude clearly has a really bad case of sandy vaginitis – he should see a doc. And again, this person did not watch the interview and is simply reacting to Aaron’s outrage.

It’s like they’re trying to outrage one another.

Dana explained …

Actually, I’m simply agreeing with the conclusion of the commission, which included members of law enforcement. https://t.co/aDZmGOSNrt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2019

Which he’d know if he watched the segment.

Psst @DLoesch, that's a prison. WTF is wrong with you? — SophieCT – 40 Seat Blue Wave (@SophieInCT) January 4, 2019

This account screeching at Dana happens to have this editor blocked … Sophie is apparently super tough when it comes to debate.

Or not.

Stadiums have this security, so do awards shows and banks. Are they prisons? Or are our children and educators not worthy of the same protection? https://t.co/g9O3aat3Q9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2019

They are so blinded by their gun-grabbing agenda that they can’t see that securing and protecting our children is a good thing. This is such a bizarre reaction but then again it is the Left and it’s 2019 so nothing should surprise any of us anymore.

Both government run institutions. Why not? The “Gun Free Zones” which define schools now don’t seem to be working. — Jesse Almanrode (@isaiah1112) January 4, 2019

But Dana, seriously, you just don't get it how athletes and movie stars are so much more important and vulnerable than the children. THE CHILDREN!!! — René Saldaña, Jr. (@ReneSaldanaJr) January 4, 2019

You are responsible for the murders of so many. Who cares what you think of Elizabeth Warren. We know you are descended from vultures and murderous Dracula like blood suckers. Shut up murder. Spend time trying to wash the blood off your hands. — PhatMama (@phatttmama) January 3, 2019

Dana has the WORST trolls … wow.

Nope, I don’t at all. God bless. https://t.co/euyuAGDjoy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 3, 2019

God bless, indeed.

