Senator Ted Cruz’s beard game is strong.

Just had to get this out of the way … admit it, he looks good. This editor points this out because she was trying to convince the good senator to grow one over a year ago.

More importantly (although the beard is big news), Ted and Rep. Francis Rooney have introduced a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on Congress. Can we get a HELL YEAH?!

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Francis Rooney introduce a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on Congress https://t.co/NPCV1wZaa9 pic.twitter.com/jmds8WTSJO — CNN (@CNN) January 4, 2019

From CNN:

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney proposed a Constitutional amendment on Thursday that would impose term limits on members of both houses of Congress. The amendment, co-sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and David Perdue (R-Ga.), would restrict senators to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms. A similar amendment was proposed by Cruz in January of 2017. “For too long, members of Congress have abused their power and ignored the will of the American people,” Cruz said. “Term limits on members of Congress offer a solution to the brokenness we see in Washington, D.C. It is long past time for Congress to hold itself accountable. I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification.”

Nobody talks the Constitution like Ted. *sigh*

Ok, maybe the beard is distracting.

Heh.

It’s about time! — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 4, 2019

Yes…now pass it.

It's not supposed to be a long term career. — new years squatch (@mynameissquatch) January 4, 2019

Preach.

Weird start for 2019, I agree with Ted Cruz — Sacroly (@Sacroly1Sacroly) January 4, 2019

No more lifetime politicians that enrich their pockets over 30 years and lie in order to keep their seat. It’s ridiculous and doesn’t help our politics — Mike Seldon (@realmseldy) January 4, 2019

And it enables LAZY VOTERS.

This kicks a*s Senator Cruz and Rep. Rooney … make it happen!

elated:

Are you HIGH?! Adam Best backpedals after making an A*S of himself commenting on Pence swearing in Kyrsten Sinema

Stay CLASSY, sweetie: ‘Lowlife’ Rep. Rashida Tlaib already helping Trump win in 2020 with despicable comments

OMG just stop! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to allegedly getting ‘booed’ by GOP is WHY we make fun of her