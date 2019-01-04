Don’t make fun of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, they say.

It’s not fair, they say.

If you pick on her you’re scared of her or something …

Holy. Hell.

AND NO.

This is why so many of us on the Right are pulling our hair out over this woman, right here. Watch this video and then tell us how we’re NOT supposed to call this crap out?

On 60 minutes, @AOC calls for raising taxes up to "60 or 70 percent" for highest earners "People are going to have to start paying their fair share in taxes" pic.twitter.com/onAkHYMAqX — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

She only wants to tax you people at the tippy top, no worries.

10th million dollar …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Is it ok to make fun of her on taxes or are we going to get scolded? You know what, we don’t even care.

THIS IS RIDICULOUS.

And electric cars for everyone?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Super Wealthy to be Taxed 70% to Fund 'Green New Deal’ https://t.co/SVflvNywKn pic.twitter.com/qcFEf0K6LM — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 4, 2019

She thinks she’s a radical like Lincoln and FDR.

You know the face you make when you pick up dirty laundry in your son’s room and catch a whiff of something and you don’t want to know what it is? YUP, just made that face.

“But she’s hot” – moron dudes — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) January 4, 2019

I think someone should review her taxes while she was a bartender. I don’t know one bartender who pays all their taxes and I’ll bet anything a socialist didn’t. — It's me DT (@dtfromdc) January 4, 2019

"tippy tops". 🙄🤨 — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) January 4, 2019

These people really seem to believe that having a majority in the lower chamber somehow gives them authority over the whole country. — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) January 4, 2019

Anderson Cooper *who makes 10 mil a year* not loving it — Blocboi JB (@BlocboiJ) January 4, 2019

HAAAAA. Right?

You know who loses in that scenario? The upper-middle class. The uber-rich have the means to either move to PR or US Virgin Islands and/or take advantage of various loop holes. Isn’t it better to encourage the super rich to stay here and pay 50-55% with no loopholes? — Suzy Q (@suzylebo) January 4, 2019

But she’s Alex from the Bronx and stuff.

