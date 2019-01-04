Don’t make fun of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, they say.

It’s not fair, they say.

If you pick on her you’re scared of her or something …

Holy. Hell.

AND NO.

This is why so many of us on the Right are pulling our hair out over this woman, right here. Watch this video and then tell us how we’re NOT supposed to call this crap out?

She only wants to tax you people at the tippy top, no worries.

10th million dollar …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

Is it ok to make fun of her on taxes or are we going to get scolded? You know what, we don’t even care.

THIS IS RIDICULOUS.

And electric cars for everyone?

She thinks she’s a radical like Lincoln and FDR.

You know the face you make when you pick up dirty laundry in your son’s room and catch a whiff of something and you don’t want to know what it is? YUP, just made that face.

HAAAAA. Right?

But she’s Alex from the Bronx and stuff.

Related:

HELL YES! Ted Cruz one-ups Dems looking to eliminate Electoral College with GAME-CHANGING legislation

Are you HIGH?! Adam Best backpedals after making an A*S of himself commenting on Pence swearing in Kyrsten Sinema

OMG just stop! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to allegedly getting ‘booed’ by GOP is WHY we make fun of her

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAnderson CooperAOCradicaltaxesTippy Top