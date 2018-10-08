As Twitchy reported earlier, the New York Times pushed an ‘opinion’ piece targeting white women, basically blaming them for Kavanaugh and accusing them of benefitting from the patriarchy and monopolizing resources for mutual gain.

In other words, it was another hot mess of BS from our good friends at that progressive dump of an outlet.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Feel free to alert @TwitterSupport regarding this targeted harassment of a group of people based on gender and color. We can play this game, too. https://t.co/Tpg4v4HwKx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2018

We’ve SO missed seeing James Woods in our feed …

And considering he spent a week away from Twitter after being suspended for a ridiculous tweet that supposedly directed hate at a group of people, this makes sense to us.

Done. Let’s see what happens. — Markavelli (@DoubleStandard4) October 8, 2018

We’re not exactly counting on Twitter to do a damn thing about it, but we suppose that’s the real joke here.

The new buzz word the left is using to divide us….patriarchy. They really believe their base is not to bright. 🤔 — Howie from Maui (@TheTurtleClub) October 8, 2018

Psh, that’s not a new word, they’ve been shrieking about the patriarchy for years. Targeting white women for supposedly enabling the patriarchy is their latest talking point though.

I made sure to tell twitter how offended I was 😁 Because I know they care about me and stuff — The Interface 📡🧠 (Nate Quick) (@throwersbook) October 8, 2018

Literal LOL.

I replied to the tweet and reported it. I find it truly offensive! — branjuca (@branjuca) October 8, 2018

Welp, this editor played along and reported the tweet as well … we’ll keep you posted if Twitter actually does anything about it but pretty safe to say they WON’T.

Did we mention how glad we are that James Woods is back? Twitchy has missed him!

