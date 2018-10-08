The first thing that went through this editor’s mind when she read this headline was a quote from the movie, ‘Blazing Saddles’, where Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little are trying to get the Klansmen’s attention … Little says, ‘Where are all the white women at?’

Of course, this movie could never be made now (and we’ll probably have some Leftist harpy screeching about how racist we are for quoting it in the first place), but this article is ALMOST as funny as that movie and that’s not a good thing for the New York Times.

White women benefit from patriarchy by trading on their whiteness to monopolize resources for mutual gain https://t.co/EhRrNlk9md — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) October 6, 2018

From the New York Times:

After a confirmation process where women all but slit their wrists, letting their stories of sexual trauma run like rivers of blood through the Capitol, the Senate still voted to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. With the exception of Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, all the women in the Republican conference caved, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who held out until the bitter end.

Holy Hell.

That’s because white women benefit from patriarchy by trading on their whiteness to monopolize resources for mutual gain. In return, they’re placed on a pedestal to be “cherished and revered,” as Speaker Paul D. Ryan has said about women, but all the while denied basic rights.

We read a lot of dumb stuff on a daily basis around here, but WOW, this was REALLY dumb.

Not to be critical, but this piece needed a Deranged Rant Alert. — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) October 7, 2018

Not to be critical … ha!

Grow up. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 8, 2018

This is the NYT we’re talking about here, doubt they’ll be growing up anytime soon.

This is the most ridiculous article. Laughable hyperbole. — Scott D. Roberts (@Braint10) October 7, 2018

We don’t disagree.

I'm not entirely convinced you know what those words mean — just alan (@anythingbutdem) October 7, 2018

Welp, this editor who happens to be a white woman better just fess up. We have this super secret club we join DAYS after we’re born, where we go hang out to learn how we can support the patriarchy for our own benefit. Then we make cookies and watch Chopped.

The stupid, it literally burns.

