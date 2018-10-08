Senator Richard ‘Dick’ Blumenthal has had a lot to say about Kavanaugh supposedly being a liar over the last few weeks. Oh, the HILARITY of a man like Dick who we know fudged ‘a bit’ on his service in Vietnam lecturing or shaming anyone else about honesty.

Democrats. *eye roll*

Ann Coulter seems to feel the same way as we do because she unloaded on him in a big way.

Know what the best part of being Sen. Blumenthal is? If a Vietnamese woman accuses you of sexual misconduct, you can prove you didn't do it. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 6, 2018

And that’s the BEST part of being Dick? LOL

Ouch.

Double ouch. Triple ouch. So much ouch the ouch doesn’t stop.

A picture is worth a thousand words but only one comes to mind when I look at this one, Winning!!!! pic.twitter.com/I9DGlqIRPe — Bizzle (@for_shobizz) October 6, 2018

We love this photo, it suits all of these senators, so well.

Is it our imagination or do they all look like someone passed gas? The look on Dick’s face makes us wonder if it was him …

Reminds me of CNN on Trump election night😆🌈 — steven b. (@stevenbruce5355) October 7, 2018

This is funny because it’s true. We haven’t seen a meltdown of this magnitude since Queen Hillary lost in 2016.

And to think, we likely have six more years of this.

Better eat your Wheaties (we are!).

