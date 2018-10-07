Nancy Pelosi getting all big and bad with Senate Republicans and the Senate Judiciary over the FBI Report, pretending like they tried to hide it, may well be the funniest damn thing we’ve read on Twitter in the last 24 hours and keep in mind, we read Alyssa Milano’s timeline.

She really thought this would intimidate them?

Majority has done violence to the reputation of both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Supreme Court?

What?

Senate Judiciary DROPPED her …

Whoever is running this account is officially our new spirit animal.

HAAAAAAA.

Nothing to hide, no reason not to help ol’ Nancy release the report to the public.

Psh, buzzkill.

And no, they deserve a raise.

They’re so mad.

Heh.

Tears … from laughing. OMG. HA HA HA HA.

One of our favorite responses ever, Senate Judiciary. #Winning

