After spending weeks and weeks and weeks writing about the Left’s response to even the idea of Kavanaugh being confirmed, we knew that once it happened on Saturday (woot!) that the explosion on Twitter would be monumental.

And hilarious.

The one thing we’ve said from the very beginning of Trump’s presidency is all the Left has to do is not be crazy … so of course, they went totally batsh*t.

Here are the top 10 meltdowns we could find in response to Kavanaugh’s confirmation (please note, there are literally thousands of these tweets to go through so we could have missed a few hundred … heh)

10. Stifle, Meathead!

We will remember in November. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 7, 2018

Well, it’s like three weeks away, we hope they’d remember November.

9. Al Franken’s bestie

Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 6, 2018

It’s always cute when pro-aborts talk about having daughters.

8. Good Morning Vietnam

This day is the saddest & angriest of my time in the Senate. The Republicans have succeeded in confirming a dangerous & deeply flawed nominee only by breaking all the rules & norms. The damage done today will be enduring—to the United States Supreme Court & to our country. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 6, 2018

Wonder if Dick thinks about the damage he’s done to the US by lying about his service in Vietnam.

7. ‘Conservative’ blogger

Each time Kavanaugh votes as McConnell wants, Collins looks foolish. Every time. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 6, 2018

*sigh*

6. RUSSIA!

<THREAD> You want to talk Sen. Susan Collins' vote on #Kavanaugh? Let's talk about her husband, lobbyist Thomas Daffron. And a whole bunch of Russia connections. You need to hear this, because the media is going to yell about abortion to cover this up. pic.twitter.com/RUxKtsHexX — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 9, 2018

We joked that they would blame Russia. Joked.

5. Sexual assault is a rite of passage

I think a lot of people, women and men, who went to bat for Kavanaugh were pretty overtly defending the right of white men to commit acts of sexual assault with impunity in the U.S. Regarded by many as a right and a rite of passage. — Shannon Coulter 🎃 (@shannoncoulter) October 6, 2018

We got nothin’.

4. So dumb it was deleted

I know you've probably seen this one, but it's my favorite. For some reason, the verified check marks make them better. pic.twitter.com/GjsEfUy4Lu — Cameron 🤔 (@Noremacam) October 7, 2018

We’ll take things that didn’t actually happen for $200, Alex.

3. GENDER TRAITORS

She seems nice.

2. Knock knock.

Just like the 2nd Act of a horror film where a virus(leftism)which turns humans into vicious violent creatures, has ravaged the city. A few sane people take refuge in a building while the infected are trying to force open the doors!!!😰pic.twitter.com/UTJkjRZuLv — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 7, 2018

Someone get this chick a Snickers bar.

1. All Mazie, all the time

Today, I’m left with anger and determination, just like millions of people across the country. I will take @rtraister's advice, and commend it to the women of America and the men who understand our stories – I will stay mad and let that anger propel us to change. pic.twitter.com/jXkRE2MFWH — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 6, 2018

Don’t worry Mazie, we’ll stay angry at you for what you tried to do to Kavanaugh and his family as well.

Some honorable mentions …

You are finished, @GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. FUCK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL. I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames. — ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 6, 2018

This charmer works for Google.

Google.

Im literally shaking right now. They elected a rapist. I am going to need funds for therapy now. As a muslim woman of colour, I am no longer feel safe in the West! Anything helps 🙁 https://t.co/fpT5vm5yRi I made a donation page. — Najiyya Al-Rasheed (@Najiyya_Al_Rash) October 6, 2018

She’s so upset she wants you to give her your money.

Liberals.

Listen to the women trying to stop the final vote. They sound like centuries of female anguish pic.twitter.com/fXIfuQc71C — Starlee Kine (@StarleeKine) October 6, 2018

Anguish!

fuck everyone who voted for trump or kavanaugh. you dont understand what its like to care about anyone other than yourself. the amount of hate in this country is absurd. i literally cant control my emotions because im so fuckig done with this shit. #spreadlove pic.twitter.com/VtfVXlendd — 👹𝔡𝔢𝔢𝔧𝔞𝔶👹 (@prcsthetichead) October 6, 2018

The #spreadlove tag at the end of this tirade is what truly makes this tweet a work of art.

Not only heartbreaking but rage-making too!

K.

