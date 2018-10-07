And here we thought only Jimmy Kimmel had obnoxious, hate-filled, raging harpies as writers.

Guess writer for Stephen Colbert, Ariel Dumas, showed us, eh?

So @ArielDumas locked her account. So brave. pic.twitter.com/nSYo7ATOug — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) October 7, 2018

Seems she so was so glad they ‘ruined Kavanaugh’s life’ that she deleted the tweet saying so and then locked her account like a giant coward. Luckily plenty of people saw the tweet, reacted to the tweet, and grabbed the tweet.

The reality of Twitter is that tweets are forever.

Deleted the tweet and locked her account after admitting she didn't care about the allegations and just wanted to ruin his life. pic.twitter.com/9FAsWxkPcr — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 7, 2018

Hey, at least she admitted it, that all the Left really cared about was stopping Kavanaugh and hurting him by any means necessary.

Sadly, there are still crazy people out there insisting Republicans deliberately put a rapist on the SCOTUS.

Melodramatic psychopaths the lot of ’em.

They never really cared about Ford or her allegations … watch how quickly she falls off their radar unless they continue using her for midterms.

A hateful blue checkmark. What a shock. — Homoween (@GayPatriot) October 7, 2018

Right? They’re usually such friendly sorts too.

Oh, I actually thought that was satire. — Emily Butler (@emilymbbutler) October 7, 2018

Real life is snarkier than satire these days.

That's why I don't watch Colbert. — Carbohydrate Caretaker (@BigDaddiBrenden) October 7, 2018

Truth be told, neither does this editor. He did his best work on the show, ‘Strangers With Candy.’

She writes for the Colbert show. That explains a lot. — Shaun Ince 🐝 (@ShaunInce123) October 7, 2018

And let’s be honest, Kavanaugh’s life is hardly ruined. *shrug*

The mask slips when you get really angry. It's never pretty, but it's honest. pic.twitter.com/hvjBgLNEUQ — Teacloc (@Teacloc) October 7, 2018

If that’s the case these people must be really angry all of the time.

That explains a lot.

